Local notes: Robinson speaks at Writers' Colony

CBCO

First responders from Prairie Grove are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, for the second annual Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive. The drive takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the cafeteria at Prairie Grove High School.

All successful donors at the blood drive will receive a commemorative Boots and Badges T-shirt, as well as their choice of a meal card from Chick-fil-A or Sonic.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and may not have given blood in the past 56 days.

Information: donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/127767.

United Way

President and CEO Jackie Hancock and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas Board announce the election of Helena L. Gadison as chairwoman, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Joe Lloyd, who will continue to serve on the board.

Gadison has served on the board since 2019 and is the first woman and African American to lead the organization's board.

Gadison served the United Way of Northwest Arkansas in various capacities for five years, as a volunteer, committee chair, and was Volunteer of the Year in 2017. She served on the board for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, White River School of Massage, University of Arkansas Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, and New Design School and was appointed to the John Brown University Soderquist College of Business Advisory Board in March 2021.

Since August 2019, she has held a senior sales role for Conair LLC, a multi-billion dollar company headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Prior to her role at Conair, Gadison spent more than two decades working in leadership roles for Walmart and Lane Bryant.

Gadison will serve alongside fellow United Way of Northwest Arkansas board members Andrew Thompson, First Church United Methodist Church of Springdale (vice chairman); Kent Williamson, Arvest Bank (treasurer); Missy Cole, City of Fayetteville (secretary); Joe Lloyd, Tyson Foods; David Vaden, EY; Betsy Smyth, Legacy National Bank; Kathleen Trotter, retired, Krysalis Consulting; Dr. Kim Needy, University of Arkansas College of Engineering; Dr. Megan Duncan, Fayetteville Public Schools; Chad Chance, Point Financial Group; Mark Ryan, Arvest; Mike Baker, United Parcel Service; and, Chad Kinsley, Black Hills Energy.

Information: unitedwaynwa.org.

Writers' Colony

Learn how to tell the world about your book on a budget. The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs is pleased to present "Marketing for Cheap or Free: How to Utilize Traditional and Social Media to Promote Your Book Without Spending a Lot," a lunch and learn workshop instructed by micro-press owner and prolific author Kat Robinson. The course will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. Participants have the option to join virtually or in person. The cost of the workshop is $35.

WCDH has also announced the winners of the 2021 "Illuminating Black Lives" fellowship, which invited writers to explore the Black American experience in any literary genre. Two winners, Lorraine Avila and Marcus Wicker, were selected from 68 applications received from writers across the U.S. and abroad. Each will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in 2022.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.