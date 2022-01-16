Making a splash





TAMPA, Fla. -- Along a stretch of soft white sand behind the Hilton Clearwater Beach Hotel on Dec. 30, Arkansas Razorback fans enjoyed a day of sun and Hog fun at one of the Outback Bowl's activities, Clearwater Beach Day.

Not only did the fans enjoy the beach day along the Gulf, but the Outback Bowl teams -- the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions -- the coaches, the marching bands and cheerleaders also enjoyed some time in the sun.

The bands and cheerleaders entertained the crowds with cheers and fight songs and there were also live music, sky divers and remarks from the coaches with Coach Sam Pittman ending his remarks by leading Razorback fans in calling the Hogs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Clearwater Beach Day







