Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected Monday by the holiday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Routes will run regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: Routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Routes will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

North Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday’s route will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Routes will run regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: Routes will run Tuesday-Saturday.

South of the river: Routes will run Tuesday-Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices are closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed Monday.

State: Offices are closed Monday.

Federal: Offices are closed Monday.

State Capitol: Closed Monday.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices and mall booths are closed Monday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be open Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices are closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of the holiday. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.