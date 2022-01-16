• Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree, Ga., police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a home, Myers said. She later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County jail, Myers said. A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy "Girls Trip" and has starred in such movies as "The Kitchen," "Night School" and "Like A Boss." She also wrote a New York Times bestseller, "The Last Black Unicorn," and hosted the popular television show "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

• Britney Spears slammed her sister Jamie Lynn and the rest of her family in a Twitter post last week. "My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one," she said in a lengthy note. "My family loves to pull me down and hurt me, always, so I am disgusted with them!!!!" The "Piece of Me" singer, 40, said she watched a recent interview that Jamie Lynn did and was bothered by two things: her sister describing her as "out of control" and her performance of Britney's songs in 2017. Britney has spoken before about how she wanted to remix her old music and write new songs but was prevented from doing so under her conservatorship, which was dissolved in November. She described herself as "sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted. ... They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it." Jamie Lynn, 30, has given multiple interviews recently as she promotes a new book, "Things I Should Have Said." At points in the book, she describes Britney as "erratic" and "paranoid." The "Zoey 101″ actress has said she tried to back Britney. "I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," she said on "Good Morning America." "So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family." But Britney didn't see it that way. "(Jamie Lynn) was never around me much 15 years ago ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" Britney asked. She later added, "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!"