North Little Rock notebook: New pump track part of bigger plan

New pump track part of bigger plan

A pump track that will serve as a training circuit for cyclists looking to hone their mountain biking skills opened Thursday at Big Rock Quarry Park.

The track features short, steep rolling hills and sharp turns that allow cyclists to “pump” their way around the circuit.

The city built the pump track with about $400,000 in federal stimulus money, and is the first part of a plan to make Big Rock Quarry Park into a mountain biking destination, Mayor Terry Hartwick said.

Work to close part of Riverfront Drive

A portion of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock will close Tuesday for maintenance.

From 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday the eastbound and westbound lanes on Riverfront Drive from Pine Street to Olive Street will be closed. Access to the RV park will be open from the east side of the bridge, according to a news release.

UALR’s Walker to speak at luncheon

Darrell Walker, men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will be the keynote speaker Tuesday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club luncheon.

The luncheon will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, where two high school basketball players also will be honored.

Money raised from the luncheon will go toward inclusive playgrounds in North Little Rock parks.