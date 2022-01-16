BASKETBALL

Hall, former UK coach, dies

Joe B. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93. The program announced Hall's death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach's family notified current Wildcats Coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the "Y" when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts. Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program's eighth national title in 2012, called Hall "my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession" in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him. Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky. Born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, the former UK player and longtime assistant to Rupp assumed the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire because he turned 70. The Wildcats were 20-8 in Hall's first season but followed that with a 13-13 campaign, their worst record in 50 years. He eventually guided them back to national prominence and college basketball's pinnacle six years later.

Bulls' LaVine injures knee

The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without star Zach LaVine for a while after he left their blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury. The All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner was scheduled to have an MRI after he exited in the opening minutes of a 138-96 rout. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine did not travel with the Bulls to Boston for their game Saturday. They visit Memphis on Monday before hosting Cleveland two days later. Donovan said he thinks LaVine felt some discomfort going for an offensive rebound and tried to play through it. LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground. LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

FOOTBALL

Hawaii's coach resigns

Todd Graham resigned as the University of Hawaii's football coach Friday, stepping down amid controversy after completing the second-year of a five-year contract. Graham resigned a week after former players and some parents testified before a state legislative hearing, criticizing the coach's management style and relationships with players. More than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. Graham gave up a $1,275,000 buyout by resigning. Assistant Jaocb Yoro will serve as interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement. The 57-year-old Graham led Hawaii to a 6-7 overall record this season and 4-7 mark in the Mountain West after going 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the conference in his first season. He previously was a head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

TENNIS

Evert diagnosed with cancer

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN. She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week. "I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me," Evert said. "But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back." Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995. Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

SKIING

Gut0Behrami first in downhill

Lara Gut-Behrami's season finally saw an upswing on Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection. With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky Austrian course to win the fourth women's World Cup downhill of the season. Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run. The Italian, who won the previous three downhills, got up and skied down the course shortly after the incident. Gut-Behrami timed 1 minute, 45.78 seconds in perfect conditions on the three-kilometer Kalberloch course to beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-tenth of a second. Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria was 0.44 behind in third. It was Gut-Behrami's second win of the season but first since missing nearly four weeks of racing after a positive covid-19 test.