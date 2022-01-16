100 years ago

Jan. 16, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Every time the whistle at the University of Arkansas, which regulates the class periods of the students, goes on a "toot," one dime is blown into the air, according to figures just compiled by a class in thermo-dynamics in the college of engineering. The big whistle blows twice every hour, 10 hours a day, six days a week and 42 weeks a year. This amounts to approximately 5,000 times that the whistle blows annually. Statistics show that approximately $500 worth of coal is consumed annually in keeping up steam pressure to blow the whistle.

50 years ago

Jan. 16, 1972

• KETV, Arkansas's educational television outlet, will conduct a series of programs based on Great Decisions 1972. ... The first presentation regards Vietnam and After. The other subjects, which also will be examined by United Press International correspondents in the Gazette Editorial Section, include Japan and the Common Market, Russia, Chile, China, the gap between rich and poor countries, the price of United States security and the world-wide population problems.

25 years ago

Jan. 16, 1997

• Lt. Gov. Winthrop Paul Rockefeller made a repeat visit as guest speaker for the graduation and reception for 33 residents of the Central Arkansas Community Punishment Center in Little Rock. The residents, all nonviolent offenders, completed a course to help them cope with returning to society. ... Rockefeller said the community corrections approach was "an excellent alternative to conventional incarceration." ... The course work includes interviewing skills, stress management, communication skills, classes on filling out job applications and health-related courses. "This educational program is coupled with community work service which requires residents to do projects for the good of the community, thereby instilling or reinforcing a good work ethic and honing specialized skills so that the residents may successfully re-enter their communities as productive citizens," said Paula Pumphrey, director of the Community Punishment Department.

10 years ago

Jan. 16, 2012

OZARK -- A 15-year-old boy was being held in a detention center Sunday after he told sheriff's deputies he fatally shot his 16-year-old sister, the Franklin County sheriff said. The boy came to the sheriff's office about 9:30 a.m. Sunday and told deputies he had shot and killed his sister, Sheriff Anthony Boen said. The children's parents had gone grocery shopping at the time of the shooting, but the boy did not say why he shot his sister, Boen said. Sheriff 's deputies removed several rifles from the home but had not determined which gun the boy fired. The boy was taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center, and the investigation was turned over to the Arkansas State Police. Prosecutors will decide whether to charge him, Boen said.