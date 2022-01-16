Parks Commission approves request for lease proposal for Fort Smith tennis center operator

FORT SMITH -- The Parks Commission has unanimously agreed to have the city draft a new lease proposal for Western Arkansas Tennis Center to operate the Creekmore Park Tennis Center at 3303 S. M Street.

Doug Reinert, parks and recreation director, told the commission members Wednesday they're required to put out a request for proposals for all park facilities run by outside groups.

Western Arkansas Tennis Center was the only one to respond to the request, and is the current operator of the Creekmore Park Tennis Center. Its current lease expires April 18.

A Parks Commission member questioned if it's normal for the city to have three-year leases.

"We're trying to be consistent," Reinert said. "That way there's no 'they're doing this for them but not for us' kind of situation. So at the coming up for renewal, this is how we're presenting it."

Parks Commission member David Roberts asked if the new lease will be similar to the current one.

Reinert said it hasn't been drafted yet, but a few changes will probably be made to make the lease consistent with other facilities.

A memorandum from the parks staff to the Parks Commission states Creekmore Park Tennis Center doesn't charge commission for the use of the facility in its current lease, something that all other leasees do.

"Therefore, as part of the RFP, respondents were asked to provide a proposal that included a payment for use of the city-owned facility. The same payment of 15% of revenues over expenditures specified in the Kelley Park Ballfields Lease Agreement was included in the RFP. The purpose of this payment is to designate such revenues for the replacement/resurfacing of the tennis courts," the memorandum states.

Other Parks Department leases are with the Sebastian County Aquatics Association for the Creekmore Park Diving Well, Grand Slam Family Fun Center for the Creekmore Park Putter, Fort Smith Youth Baseball and Softball for the Kelley Park Ballfields, Fort Smith Public Schools for the Skokos Field and Grizzly Field, Antioch for the North Seventh and Eighth Street Gardens, and the Fort Smith Farmers Market for the Second Street parking lot.