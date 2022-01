Patents awarded to Arkansans

Jan. 11, 2022

Patent 11,219,216 B2. Method of Improving Tolerance of Plants to Herbicides Using Seed Insecticide Treatments. Issued to Gus Lorenz of Greenbrier; Robert Scott of Lonoke; Jarrod Hardke of Hazen, and Jason Norsworthy of West Fork. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.