Police arrest 2 men in leaf-blower theft

Little Rock police arrested two men they say tried to sell stolen leaf blowers back to the owner through Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Alvyn Polk, 27, of Sherwood and Michael Jones, 27, of North Little Rock on Friday afternoon when officers encountered them with the stolen equipment in plain view, the report states.

The owner of the two stolen blowers found them for sale on Facebook Marketplace, where Polk tried to sell them to the rightful owner, the report states. Polk confessed to the crime after he was read his Miranda rights, police say.

Both men are charged with felony theft of property.