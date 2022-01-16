Republican Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor





RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's new Republican governor was sworn in to office Saturday, pledging to "restore trust in government and to restore power to the people."

"Today we stand together on behalf of Virginians who've never lost faith, even when they suffered loss. Of Virginians who have not stopped dreaming of a better life, even in the midst of trials and tribulation," Glenn Youngkin said during a speech in front of the state Capitol in Richmond. "My fellow Virginians, the spirit of Virginia is alive and well. And together we will strengthen it."





"No matter who you voted for, I pledge to be your advocate, your voice, your governor," said Youngkin, a former private equity executive and a newcomer to politics.

Youngkin's inaugural speech was part of a weekend of pomp and circumstance as Virginia's newly elected Republican leaders took office. In addition to Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears were sworn in during an outdoor ceremony.

The moment opened a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control.

Youngkin spoke of the hardships caused by covid-19 over the past two years and pledged to lead the state as the disease continues to rage.

"We stand here on Jan. 15, 2022, filled with hope and optimism for the years ahead. This hope and optimism springs from a shared vision of the future, and also from knowing what we have been through," he said. "We are acutely aware of the struggles Virginians have endured over the last two years, struggles that we continue to face."

Youngkin also sounded his campaign themes, pledging to cut taxes, "remove politics from the classroom," raise pay for teachers and law enforcement officers and boost the economy. He also pledged to keep children in schools, emphasizing the importance of in-person education even as the omicron variant of covid-19 is surging in Virginia and around the country.

"We know that when our children don't go to school, it harms their learning and development. So let me be clear -- we must keep our children in school five days a week," he said.

Shortly before the ceremony began, some of Virginia's former governors met with Youngkin and outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam inside the Capitol. Every living governor except Youngkin's opponent in last year's election, Terry McAuliffe, was in attendance. McAuliffe tweeted that he and his wife were "quarantining due to a close COVID contact in the interest of health and safety."





The Youngkins and Northams also participated in an Executive Mansion key-exchange ceremony. Northam, who like all Virginia governors was prohibited from seeking a second consecutive term, offered Youngkin his well wishes.

Youngkin is the state's 74th governor. He defeated McAuliffe last year by mobilizing voters concerned about education while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound in a state that has long trended blue.

Miyares and Earle-Sears both made history -- the former as the first Hispanic to serve in the position and the latter as the first woman of color to serve in a statewide office.









