River Valley marriages

Jan. 4-10

Sebastian County

Jan. 4

Kenneth Reed Whitson, 46, and Jahmei Felipa Mikalunakus Barcia, 39, both of Fort Smith

Kody Blake Lee, 24, and Patience Brianna Strelow, 21, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 5

Trenton Daniel Cole, 30, and Felishia Denae Spoon, 29, both of Van Buren

Brian Thomas Hitt, 53, and Teresa Carol Hitt, 54, both of Canadian, Okla.

Leonard Charles Hyatt Jr., 42, and Titilope Afoluke Odularu, 34, both of Greenwood

Michael Dewayne Mingo, 37, and Keena Nicole Oliver, 35, both of Fort Smith

Ruben Antonio Pinto Alfaro, 31, and Any Corixa Granados Nieto, 17, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 6

Preyesh Hirachan, 36, Woodside, N.Y., and Dikchhya Gurung, 35, Fort Smith

Ronald Gene Wynn, 70, and Sheryl Kay Wynn, 59, both of Pauls Valley, Okla.

Jeffery Todd Limore, 61, and Shelley Dawn Davis, 54, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Robert Christian Post, 46, Phoenix, and Amanda Jane Medley, 45, Fort Smith

Jan. 7

Michael Wayne Ball, 63, and Tammy Lynn Ball, 53, both of Alma

Bradley James Hallmark, 25, and Amber Denise Doughty, 23, both of Van Buren

Michael Seth Gongola, 31, and Mary Rebecca Miller, 25, both of Midland

Alexis Jose Rivera, 31, and Miriam Penuelas, 27, both of Van Buren

Julian Andrew Saenz, 28, and Cassandra Ann Sexton, 30, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 10

Daniel Villanueva Perez, 29, and Miriam J. Galdamez Gutierrez, 23, both of Fort Smith

Jimmie Roger Brown, 57, Rudy, and Jamie Lynn Brown, 62, Van Buren

Stephanie A. Gendron, 28, and Lee Ann Scott, 28, both of Van Buren

John Lester McKinley Riddle, 25, and Kirsten Jo Marie Thompson, 23, both of Alma