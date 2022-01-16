Sections
Saline County I-30 lanes set to close

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:41 a.m.

Crews will repair potholes and concrete pavement on a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County for four weeks starting Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The work will require single outside or double inside lane closings, depending on location. They will take place generally between Sundays and Thursdays, weather permitting.

Repairs and closings in the westbound lanes will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the eastbound work and closings will occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., the department said.

