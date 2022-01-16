Sample collecting to shut I-49 lanes

Collecting soil samples for geotechnical testing as part of a project to improve the Battlefield Boulevard Bridge over Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require lane closings for five days beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews along I-49 near the Battlefield Boulevard overpass to perform the geotechnical boring require a lane closing that will restrict southbound traffic to two lanes between Arkansas 72 and the overpass from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Advanced warning signs and orange barrels will control traffic, the department said.