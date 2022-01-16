Springdale Civil Service Commission Names New Police Chief

SPRINGDALE --The city's Civil Service Commission on Saturday unanimously chose Frank Gamble as Springdale's new chief of police.

Gamble was appointed to the assistant chief position last fall. He joined the department as a patrolman in 1998.

"I got into law enforcement to help people," Gamble said. "In the administrative role, I help officers by making sure they have the tools and equipment they need."

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the commission did a great job in weighing all the factors among the three candidates.

"I think they made a great choice," Sprouse said. "Frank is consistent and he's steady, and that's what we need to lead the department right now.

Sprouse said Gamble will have a great group of officers in senior leadership -- including the other two candidates for chief -- who will help Gamble move the department forward.

Derek Hudson, captain of the administration department, and Derek Wright, captain of the patrol division, also submitted applications for the chief position.

The city's job description for police chief lists requirements as a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university, 11 years of law enforcement experience and at least seven years of management experience.

Gamble will start his duties Feb. 1, after the retirement of current Chief Mike Peters. Peters on Dec. 15 announced his retirement after 30 years with the department.

Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991, after 5½ years in the U.S. Army.

The Civil Service Commission hires and fires police chiefs but asks for Sprouse's input when hiring chiefs to determine the needs and wants of the city.

The Commission on Nov. 10 appointed Fire Chief Blake Holte, a 25-year veteran with the Springdale Fire Department.

He replaced Chief Mike Irwin, who retired Dec. 1. Irwin led the department for nine years.