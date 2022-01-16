Stocking forage fish won't cure infertile fisheries

As with game fish, there are reasons pro and con for stocking baitfish in public waters, said Jason Olive, assistant chief of fisheries for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

One reason not to stock baitfish, Olive said, is with the expectation of increasing baitfish numbers.

"Like with game fish, you cannot stock your way out of bad habitat," Olive said.

So emphatic is Olive on this point that he said he wants it engraved on his headstone.

Olive defines baitfish, or forage fish, as "a species of fish of interest chiefly as prey of more valuable game fish."

In certain situations, the Game and Fish Commission stocks threadfin shad, golden shiners and fathead minnows. They eat plankton, which thrive in the nutrient-rich waters of the Mississippi River Delta, Arkansas River Valley and Gulf Coastal Plain. Comparatively clean water like that of the Ozark and Ouachita mountains are not as fertile and do not support as many forage fish.

"If there's a scuba shop near a lake, it's probably not a good lake for shad," Olive said. "It does not matter how many shad you stock. A lake will only hold as many forage fish as its nutrients and plankton will support."

Two things can cause a forage fish population to crash or decline, Olive said. Too many predator fish in a lake can deplete the forage fish population. That situation existed on Greers Ferry Lake about a decade ago. Greers Ferry supports largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass, and also white bass and catfish. The Game and Fish Commission also stocks walleyes in Greers Ferry, and it formerly stocked a lot of white bass/striped bass hybrids.

Also, threadfin shad die in water colder than 45 degrees. Water temperatures in mountain lakes often fall below that threshold, Olive said, but some forage fish survive by finding pockets of warmer water.

A major reason to stock forage fish is to jump-start game fish populations in newly renovated lakes, Olive said.

"When we renovate a lake, we want the newly stocked bass and crappie to have more food than they can eat to fulfill their rapid growth potential," Olive said.

Ironically, Greers Ferry Lake is a prominent example. Greers Ferry Lake was in sad shape 10 years ago because of overabundant predators coupled with a major dearth of forage fish. The Game and Fish Commission stocked a lot of shad into the lake to stave off an overall fishery failure.

"I believe we sped up the rebound of that fishery by stocking shad," Olive said. "What we did there was essentially plant seed for the recovery of more shad."

However, Greers Ferry's hydrology limits the effectiveness of stocking shad on a large scale.

"Forage fish populations depend on a lake's carrying capacity," Olive said. "A million shad would not make Greers Ferry into Lake Fork (a renowned trophy bass fishery in Texas). Monitoring will help us adjust stock rates of forage fish and sport fish to prevent a crash like we experienced at Greers Ferry."

Even thought the Game and Fish Commission must buy its forage fish brood stock from an out of state vendor, propagating and growing forage fish for stocking is cost effective, Olive said. Feeding forage fish in a nursery pond is inexpensive, and it's inexpensive to move and release them.

In 2016, the Game and Fish Commission did not stock any shad in Arkansas Waters, Olive said. In 2021, it stocked 2.6 million threadfin shad in Arkansas waters.

Olive was peeved at Internet websites and YouTube channels criticizing the commission for not stocking ailing lakes with game fish and forage fish. Again, hydrology determines the robustness of the food chain. Infertile water equals a low plankton base, which equals a weak forage fish component, which equals a weak game fish population.

In those situations, stocking forage fish is little more than feeding fish. When the predators consume a stocked amount of shad, the lake will not produce enough to support the game fish without additional stocking. They're just going to get hungry in short order and continue to be in poor physical condition.