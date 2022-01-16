ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'The Mountaintop' set for Fayetteville's TheatreSquared





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Fayetteville 'Mountaintop'

Fayetteville's TheatreSquared stages "The Mountaintop" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, opening Wednesday and running 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 13 in the West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Clinton Lowe plays Martin Luther King Jr. with Aneisa J. Hicks as King's mysterious visitor, Camae. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

'Arte Cubano'

"Arte Cubano," a traveling exhibit of Cuban art, opens Tuesday in the Brad Cushman and Manners/Pappas galleries at the Windgate Center of Art + Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The exhibit, on display through March 8, features the work of more than 25 Cuban artists focusing on the social and political realities of the island and the contemporary world, according to a news release. It also includes work from the collections of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the UALR Permanent Collection and a local private collection. It's a collaboration between the Mid-America Arts Alliance/ExhibitsUSA and the Center for Cuban Studies in New York.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3182 or email becushman@ualr.edu.

Rogers season

Arkansas Public Theatre opens its 2022-23 Season 37 at the Victory Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers, with "The Music Man" (music, lyrics and book by Meredith Willson), Sept. 16-18, 22-25, 29-30 and Oct. 1-2. Auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

The rest of the lineup (all shows at the Victory Theatre):

◼️ Oct. 28-30, Nov, 3-6: "Almost, Maine" by John Cariano

◼️ Dec. 9-11, 15-18: "A Tuna Christmas" by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams

◼️ Feb. 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2023: "Little Shop of Horrors," music by Alen Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman

◼️ March 24-26, 30-31, April 1-2: "Survival of the Unfit" by Oren Safdie (world premiere). Samuel is a 38-year-old substitute teacher/Uber driver/supermarket bagger/hairstylist still living with his parents, who demonstrates the dysfunction that has kept him from growing up when he brings his latest love interest home to meet them.

◼️ May 5-7, 11-13: "The Shadow Box" by Michael Cristofer

◼️ June 16-17, 22-25: "Sylvia" by A.R. Gurney

◼️ July 28-30, Aug. 3-6, 10-13: "It Shoulda Been You," music by Barbara Anselmi, book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove (based on a concept by Anselmi), additional lyrics by Michael Cooper, Will Randall, Carla Rose Fisher, Ernie Lijoi and Jill Abramovitz,

Tickets — $20-$45 — will be available in August. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.



