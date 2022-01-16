UA to mark MLK day online

FAYETTEVILLE -- Events will be held virtually for the second year in a row rather than the typical in-person gatherings and march held in honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

"We had to make the decision because of covid to pivot to all virtual events," said Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, president of the NWA MLK Council.

The group organizes the events and collaborates with the university, student groups and others to celebrate the holiday. Previously invited speakers will continue to participate in the online events, Leverett-Higgins said.

A Sunday memorial service has Joe Daniels III, director for supply chain sustainability at Walmart, as the featured speaker, while on Monday a morning unity event will feature youth speakers.

Rather than the typical in-person march, a virtual event will take place at 11:15 a.m. Monday followed by a vigil at noon, with all events listed at nwamlk.org.

"We're so ready to get back to in person, but not at the risk of being unsafe," Leverett-Higgins said.

Leverett-Higgins said last year's virtual events had an "amazing turnout" that included online visitors from outside the Fayetteville area and state.