UAPB breaks ground for new sports facility

The need for a soccer and track-and-field facility at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was no secret, only a pressing matter.

Much to the delight of University of Arkansas System board Chair Stephen Broughton, the ground has finally broken for a competitive venue to house programs that have won Southwestern Athletic Conference championships in recent years.

"This day has got to be one of the most important days in the history of this university because not only did [past UAPB track teams] set a standard for excellence and perfection, but it took one of the greatest coaches in the history of sport to surpass," Broughton said, referring to late UA Coach John McDonnell, who led the Razorbacks to multiple national championships.

Broughton and UA System President Donald Bobbitt joined school and civic leaders inside a tent just north of the Johnny B. Johnson Complex on a cold, rainy Saturday afternoon to ceremonially break ground on UAPB's latest sports venue, which Athletic Director Chris Robinson said is scheduled for a September 2023 opening.

Robinson declined to specify a price tag for the facility, which is in the middle of the first phase of a project that will see the turf and track installed, as well as bleachers and parking area. Robinson and school Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said officials are seeking additional funds to help complete the second and third phases.

"We're in a good place to get Phase I complete," Robinson said. "Of course, we're starting the process with Phase II at this point. We are excited about the support we've received. We're looking to do not only things here with the track and soccer complex, but things with softball as well. I wouldn't say that we're complete, but we're where we need to be to complete Phase I."

A fundraising campaign for the project was launched last May.

UAPB finished second in women's team standings and won individual titles at the SWAC outdoor track and field meet last spring, with Safiya John winning the 100-meter hurdles, Katrina Small the triple jump and Wade Garner the 400 meters. UAPB -- whose women's program was National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics runner-up in 1989 -- has practiced at Pine Bluff High School's track since 1969, according to Golden Lions track great Earl Goldman, who graduated in 1970.

"We had a hell of a track team back then," said Goldman, who worked with Union Pacific Railroad in Chicago before retiring to his native Pine Bluff. "We practiced on the old football field around the grass. My freshman year (1967), we had the second-fastest time in the mile relay in the nation, 3:05, behind San Jose State. In '68, two of my teammates (Harold Francis and Henry Smothers) and myself, we qualified for the Olympic trials. ... All of the records set during my time here, they're still standing."

A track facility for Goldman's alma mater is "way overdue," he said.

The site of the old Pumphrey Stadium, which was demolished after the 2000 football season, is where the women's soccer team plays today.

Solberg is looking to return the Lady Lions' soccer program back to championship status for the first time in more than a decade.

"It's multi-faceted," said Solberg, a Chicago native, of the upcoming facility. "For our program, it gives us maybe the pre-eminent program in the conference and definitely sets us apart and helps us in that regard. I think it helps us, hopefully, so that we can host some [Arkansas Activities Association] events here, and that gets people to UAPB who may not know about UAPB or may have a misconception about UAPB from within the state and the region as well."

UAPB officials, public officials, contractors and University of Arkansas System leaders ceremonially break ground on a new soccer and track-and-field facility north of the Johnny B. Johnson Housing Complex on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

