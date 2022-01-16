UAPB’s Peat stays hot in rout

Maya Peat continued her rebounding tear Saturday, and it has fueled the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s winning streak.

“I think it’s just because I put all my focus into getting rebounds,” the 6-foot-6 sophomore said. “Most players will look at, ‘Oh, I want to score this many points. I want to do this. I want to do that.’ But I put all my focus on my rebounding. It gets my game going.” Peat followed up back-to-back 21-rebound games in Texas with 14 boards to go with 11 points Saturday in a 76-53 victory over Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer Florida A&M University at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Khadijah Brown scored 14 points off the bench as the Lady Lions won their third straight game.

“One thing I definitely have to give credit to is Maya; she’s stepped up and filled some shoes,” Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said. “Without KB [Brown], when we were on the road, she’s really been focusing and doing everything we’ve been asking her to do.” Peat, who averaged 5.9 points per game last season, has scored in double digits in each of the past five games. She was averaging 7.3 points this season going into Saturday.

Her previous rebounding high this season before the past three games was nine against Alabama State University and Arkansas Baptist College.

Brown, who had missed UAPB’s wins at Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M universities for undisclosed reasons, shot 7 for 11 from the floor and pulled down five rebounds. Texas A&M University transfer Zaay Green had 13 points and Sade Hudson added 10.

The Lady Lions (7-8, 3-2 SWAC) weathered a 22-point performance from Florida A&M guard Dylan Horton, the reigning conference player of the week. Horton had scored career highs of 25 points against Southern University and topped that with 32 points against Grambling State University.

Peat said the Lady Lions – who had won four straight between Nov. 26-Dec. 4 – have focused on coming together during this winning streak.

“Our key to winning is that if we play together, we’re going to get a ‘W,’” Peat said. “It’s definitely added a lot of confidence to us, and I feel that’s what we need, is confidence and sticking together.” Despite being on a roll, Thornton is looking for more from the Lady Lions.

“This team is capable of doing a lot more,” she said. “I’m still not all the way pleased with our performance because I think there’s a lot more basketball within us. We let up a few minutes in the third and fourth quarters. I’d like to see us put up a full 40 minutes all together.”

OTHER STATS

UAPB went on a 20-0 run going into the second quarter to put the game out of reach and built a 40-22 halftime lead with solid ball movement and easy looks at the basket. The Lady Lions made 28 of 65 (43.1%) from the floor, making 8 of 15 in the first quarter.

UAPB also shot 5 for 19 from 3-point range and 15 for 22 in free throws. Peat made 7 of 10 at the line.

The Rattlers finished 20 for 59 (33.9%) from the field, including a 2-for-10 clip from 3-point range, and canned 11 of 15 free throws. Horton was 9 for 18 from the field.

Caylan Jones also had 13 points for Florida A&M.

NEXT UP

A win against Bethune-Cookman University on Monday will match UAPB’s longest streak of the season from Nov. 26-Dec. 4. Tipoff at H.O. Clemmons Arena is 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Jones of Florida A&M passes out of a defensive trap by Joyce Kennerson (3) and Zaay Green (00) of UAPB on Saturday in the first half of a game at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





