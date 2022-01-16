Waterfowl bargains

All right, everybody, it's almost bargain season for duck hunting gear.

Duck season will end Jan. 31, and stores will mark down their inventory to make room for spring supplies. Some markdowns will be dramatic, so visit your favorite outlets often to be there for the best deals.

Waders

Waders take up a lot of space on the shelf and in the warehouse, so sporting goods stores are highly motivated to clear last year's supply.

When bargain hunting, you probably won't get exactly what you want. During the preseason, you can find your favorite brand with the latest waterfowl camo pattern and the perfect amount of Thinsulate in the boots. You're also going to pay dearly for it.

In the postseason, you might have to be satisfied with a smoking hot deal on a brand you don't know well or a brand you don't like. Except for brands known for leaking or for non-durability, few waterfowl hunters can justify their loyalty for wader brands. They like LaCrosse or Banded, and that's that. And they dislike a brand because a friend of a friend doesn't like it.

If you want a basement bargain, you'll just have to get over it.

My only requirement for waders is that they fit. The camo pattern doesn't mean anything to me, and it doesn't mean anything to ducks, either. If you find a good deal, don't dawdle. The guy behind you will buy it if you don't.

Waterfowl ammo

We shouldn't have this category. You are highly unlikely to find a good deal on waterfowl ammo in the near future.

Hunting coats

I am always astonished at the rapid devaluation of performance outerwear at the end of duck season. A parka tagged at more than $300 in October might be marked down by more than 50% at the end of duck season.

Again, you can't be choosy. You can rest assured that the parka or wader jacket on the rack today will sport an outdated camo pattern next season. How much is that worth to you?

To me, not much. I'm wearing a 20-year old Browning parka that will probably outlive me, especially now that it's seldom cold enough to require such a warm coat. Now, I usually wear a lighter but toasty Redhead wader jacket that's in its 11th season.

Still, I browse the clearance racks just in case a new one wants to reach out and grab me. If a deal seems too good to be true, it isn't. If you snooze, you lose.

Duck calls

Browse carefully in this aisle because duck calls are a speciality market, and clearance deals are elusive.

A manufacturer might be phasing out an old model or discontinuing a design or color. This is real esoteric stuff, but duck call enthusiasts are in the know about these things. A keen observer can often find a premium brand call for a very reasonable price this time of year.

I own at least one of all the best brands and many lesser known brands. I'm going to veer off script here and recommend the Havoc Rogue, made in DeWitt. With every call I have ever owned, I had to fish around to get the right tone and pitch. My Rogue sounded just right the first time I blew it. It doesn't take much air to make a crisp, clear, robust sound. Visit www.havoccalls.com online to view their selection.

Shotguns

As absurd as it sounds, a lot of duck hunters unload their shotguns every year. By unload, I don't mean take shells out. I mean sell, often for a lot less than they cost new.

The reasons for this are many. Usually it's because a hunter simply does not shoot a particular gun well. I have a friend that will sell a Browning Cynergy for this very reason.

A gun might not fit right. A hunter might not like the way it swings. He settled for a 26-inch barrel when he really wanted a 28-inch barrel. It might not pattern his favorite waterfowl load as well as he wants. Or he wants the same gun with next year's camo pattern.

You will find these deals on consignment racks all over the state, and the owners are often willing to haggle. You will also find them in the Classified section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Shop now and maybe save yourself a little money next fall. You might even save a lot.