Wood-Mitchell

Grace Mitchell and F. Andrew Wood III were united in marriage Jan. 2 at the Grandeur House in Little Rock. William Wellons, the grandfather of the groom, officiated.

She is the daughter of Lisa and James Mitchell of Orlando, Fla. Her grandparents are Connie and Jack Snelgrove of Murphy, Texas and Peggy and Wes Mitchell of Whitney, Texas.

He is the son of Sarah and Fred Wood II of Little Rock. His grandparents are Carolyn and William Wellons of Little Rock and Nancy and Fred Wood of Cabot.

Attending the bride was Emily McIndoe and attending the groom was his brother William Wellons Wood.

A reception was held at the Grandeur House.

The bride is a senior at Arkansas State University working toward a bachelor's degree in speech pathology.

The groom graduated from Arkansas State University with a bachelor's degree in business marketing and works at 49 Financial.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico the couple will reside in Jonesboro.

Baden-McGeorge

Miranda McGeorge and Jacob Baden exchanged marriage vows Saturday at the Country Club of Little Rock. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated.

She is the daughter of Christi and Floyd Lee Pittman III of Hot Springs and Grace and Clayton McGeorge of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Dianne Shoptaw McGeorge of Little Rock, Wallace McGeorge of Hot Springs, Bettye Carter Johnson of Pine Bluff and the late Jimmy L. Johnson.

He is the son of Melanie Baden and Amy and Wes Baden, all of Little Rock. His grandparents are Kaye and Marvin Baden of Stuttgart, Linda Sterling Staton of Tenn., and the late James Crowley.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Mallory McGeorge. Attending the groom as best man was Jon Curtis.

The bride received a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is a Realtor with the Charlotte John Co.

The groom received his bachelor's degree in supply chain management from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and is an account manager for Transplace.

After a wedding trip to the Papagayo Peninsula in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, the couple will reside in Little Rock.