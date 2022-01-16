Woman charged in husband's death

Little Rock police arrested a woman Friday morning who is now charged with first-degree murder after what initially appeared to be a domestic dispute, according to Twitter posts from the department.

Officers on Friday responded to a report of a shooting on Par Drive in Little Rock, encountering Shaylaya Khabeer, 23, of Little Rock, who initially said her husband had shot himself, according to an arrest report.

Later, Khabeer said she shot her husband in a fight, and officers reported he had a serious leg wound and had lost a lot of blood, the report states.

The incident was originally reported as an accidental shooting until evidence made officers think that explanation was unlikely, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested Khabeer on domestic battery charges, but these were upgraded to murder after her husband died of his wounds between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Khabeer was held in the Pulaski County jail without bail Saturday night.