72 applicants to get start-up funds

Seventy-two applications from Arkansas school districts have been selected to receive about $2.5 million in Career and Technical Education State Start-Up Grants for programs of study in subjects such as robotics, nutrition science and unmanned aerial systems.

Other programs are being planned in the subjects of education, television production, banking, pre-engineering and sports medicine.

The funds are being provided by the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Career and Technical Education and Office of Computer Science Education.

The start-up grants cover 85% of the costs associated with a school's new program, with the school district committing to cover the remaining 15% of the cost. Some schools applied for and received funding for more than one area of study.

The list of the grant-approved school districts and schools -- and the fields of study -- are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3ERtWWw .