OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas accents improve annoying words





Let's play "Yawl It Up." This is, in effect, a spelling game.

We grab our Arkansas accents and apply them liberally to an annoying word, making it a better word. Then we figure out how to spell it.

Extra credit for attacking words that we are sick of. Examples, from Jan. 10:

• "Corn teen" from "quarantine."

• "Cayenne '95" or "cayenne 9 to 5" from "KN95."

Reader Cody Lorge tosses these suggestions into the basket:

• "Fi-uz-her" from "Pfizer," as in "Fi uz her, I'd get the vaccine."

• "Vinnie later" from "ventilator," as in "I'm busy, I'll call Vinny later."

• "See de sea" from "CDC," as in, "I'd like to see de sea this summer on my beach trip."

Pro tip: If you're having trouble spelling what your Arkansas accent sounds like, remember that:

1) There are several bonafide Arkansas accents;

2) Readers will enjoy sounding it out, right or wrong;

3) This is just for fun.

Send your improved words to:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



