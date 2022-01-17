Arkansas covid hospitalizations at 5-month high

Hospitalizations due to covid-19 rose to 1,420 on Monday, the highest in five months, even as the number of new cases dipped to a three-week low.

The number of active cases fell by 3,068 to 93,311, the third highest day in a record breaking seven-day period.

"Today’s report shows a decline in active cases, in part due to the lower testing numbers from the weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Monday afternoon. "Hospitalizations continue to increase which means it is more important than ever to get your booster shot or your first dose."

With the 3,600 new cases added Monday, Arkansas has had a cumulative tally of 684,776 cases since the pandemic began.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by three to 9,437.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.