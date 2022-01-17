Hogs expected to welcome largest class of mid-term enrollees

Arkansas is expected to welcome what is believed to be the largest group of mid-term enrollees in school history.

Classes begin Tuesday, but mid-term enrollees have until Jan. 24 to enroll for the spring semester.

Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis, linebackers Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley and Mani Powell, and defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth are expected to move in Monday.

Offensively, the Razorbacks are expected to see offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee, E’Marion Harris and Eli Henderson, tight ends Dax Courtney and Tyrus Washington, running backs Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer, and receiver Quincey McAdoo arrive Monday as well.

Long snapper Eli Stein and punter Max Fletcher also plan to enroll early.

Arkansas is expected to welcome four transfers to campus, too, in former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson.

Other signees planning to enroll after the spring semester include defensive lineman Nico Davillier, receivers Isaiah Sategna and Sam M’bake, and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.

Safety Myles Rowser has yet to sign with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' signing class is ranked anywhere from No. 15-21 nationally, according to various recruiting services.

"I have them (with) the 16th class nationally, which is very good for Arkansas, and it’s mainly because of the in-state players,” national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said. “It was one of those real good years where there’s a lot of good ball players.”