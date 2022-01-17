Sections
Arkansas Rep. Joe Jett will not seek reelection to seat

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:34 a.m.
Arkansas Rep. Joe Jett of Success is shown in this 2021 file photo.

A northeast Arkansas state lawmaker said Monday that he will not run for reelection to his state House seat.

Republican Rep. Joe Jett of Success said in a statement that he wants to spend more time working on his family farm and with his family.

"I never set out to make a career in politics and only wanted to stay as long as I had the desire and could be effective," Jett wrote.

Jett is chairman of the state House Revenue and Taxation Committee and serves on the Joint Budget Committee. He is also a member of the Joint Performance Review Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development. 

He was elected as a Democrat and began his first term in 2013. He switched to the Republican Party in 2016. His current term ends Jan. 1, 2023.

Jett's House District 56 includes Clay County and portions of Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence counties.



