Authorities continue search for missing kayaker on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village

Authorities are continuing the search for a missing kayaker after his kayak overturned in Lake DeSoto, police said.

Officers with the Hot Springs Village Police Department were dispatched Sunday just before 1 p.m. about two capsized kayaks on the lake, according to a Facebook post from police.

Upon arrival, two residents, one in a kayak and another in a boat, were assisting a female to shore, police said.

Her male companion could not be located, and a search that began Sunday afternoon is continuing Monday, according to the post.