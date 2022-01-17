Sections
Authorities continue search for missing kayaker on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:52 a.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Authorities are continuing the search for a missing kayaker after his kayak overturned in Lake DeSoto, police said.

Officers with the Hot Springs Village Police Department were dispatched Sunday just before 1 p.m. about two capsized kayaks on the lake, according to a Facebook post from police.

Upon arrival, two residents, one in a kayak and another in a boat, were assisting a female to shore, police said.

Her male companion could not be located, and a search that began Sunday afternoon is continuing Monday, according to the post.

