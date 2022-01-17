Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Dec. 30
Will Bridges Callaway, 24, and Kaley Ellise Collins, 24, both of Springdale
Moises Job Contreras Paz, 33, and Tatiana Perez, 36, both of Bentonville
Luis Angel Cruz, 22, and Estefanie Mar Rivera Laboy, 23, both of Rogers
Ronald Ernesto Flores Ventura, 21, and Brooke Danielle Pigeon, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas William Gile, 29, and Maria Guadalupe Barroso-Manjarrez, 25, both of Tontitown
Hunter James Gowen, 24, and Carson LeeAnne Swede, 22, both of Bentonville
Christopher David Griner, 25, and Cheyanne Desirae West, 24, both of North Miami, Okla.
Larry Richard Hansen, 47, and Bonny Kathleen Reckner, 39, both of Bella Vista
Caleb Nathanael Payne, 26, and Mary Grace Pocta, 23, both of Bentonville
Jan. 3
Herminio Garcia Mejia, 33, and Wendoly Skarleth Rivera Espinoza, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Derrick Evan Geiszler, 38, and Felicia Marie Chacon, 26, both of Rogers
Danial Edward McCabe, 42, and Brandie Marie Forcum, 34, both of McDonough, Ga.
Tyler Paul David Olson, 22, and Kezziah Heather Clark, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Gustavo Sanchez Sanchez, 33, and Iris Lizzeth Corrales, 51, both of Siloam Springs
Jan. 4
Thomas Ryan Clouse, 32, and Mary Elizabeth Williams, 35, both of Bentonville
A Martinez Harral, 30, and LaTisha Johnson, 29, both of Conway
Ryan Allan Monson, 31, and Gabriela Maria Chavarria, 31, both of Rogers
Stephen Richard Pauzer, 30, and Adrienne Marie Koder, 32, both of Bentonville
Byron Lawrence Rudman, 26, and Sara Elizabeth Paul, 28, both of Bella Vista
Seyed Hamid Tabari, 31, and Chi Lan Ngo, 34, both of Centerton
Donald Bruce Yelverton, 69, and Whitney Dannielle Jennings, 29, both of Anderson, Mo.
Jan. 5
Hardik Sarjudas Hariyani, 35, and Kristina Marie Dubon, 34, both of Bella Vista
Santhosh Reddy Kalluri, 30, and Swetha Reddy Kothur, 31, both of Bentonville
William Jay Reese, 79, and Betty Lou Jacobson, 79, both of Bella Vista
Jack Wingate Simpson, 19, Centerton, and Emily Lauren McGinnis, 20, Bentonville
Thomas Michael Sutton, 62, Rolla, Mo., and Linda Luise Vytlacil, 58, Siloam Springs
Brent Matthew White, 34, and Katie Lynn Arnold, 21, both of Bella Vista
Jan. 6
Murray Ross Cochran, 64, Searcy, and Stephanie Dawn Howell, 57, Bentonville
Guillermo Antonio Ortiz-Sandoval, 23, and Adriana Gabriela Menendez-Aguilar, 22, both of Bentonville
Jan. 7
Miguel Aldape, 51, and Cristina O Aldape, 43, both of Rogers
Bobby Gene DeShields, 55, and Sheena Nicole Balentine, 38, both of Springdale
Travis Shayne Flatt, 52, and Sammantha Nicole Manken, 26, both of Gentry
Issac Gabreil Garcia, 43, and Jennifer Michelle Johnson, 36, both of Gentry
Jason Christian Houk, 40, Bentonville, and Amber Kristin Whetstone, 40, Granger, Iowa
Rhianna Lynn Houser, 21, and Kaitlyn Jaida Garrett, 19, both of Springdale
Andres Lopez Panama, 29, and Brittney Nicole Willis, 32, both of Panama City Beach, Fla.
Grayson Davis Preston-Polk, 20, and Madison Marie Stone, 20, both of Rogers
Brett Lee Templeton, 43, and Sofia Ramirez Gomez, 29, both of Bella Vista
Braden Daniel Townsley, 29, and Madalyn Eileen Mika, 28, both of Rogers
Nicholas Ryan Webster, 27, and Courtney Paige Rasmussen, 23, both of Rogers
Jan. 10
Silas Humberto Batres, 46, and Marlin Liseth Hernandez-Henriquez, 38, both of Siloam Springs
Richard Lynn Brannon, 69, Bentonville, and Lana Joy Shannon, 71, Kingston
Jordan Douglas Hutchens, 21, and Karlee Rochelle Beckett, 23, both of Gentry
Robert Dee Luellen Jr., 48, and Misty Lee Mann, 45, both of Bella Vista
Jan. 11
Sujal Reddy Alugubelli, 28, and Varsha Reddy Akkaloori, 27, both of Bentonville
Robert Frances Bean, 34, and Alena Nichol Lorenz, 35, both of Bella Vista
Jacob Joseph Dufour, 32, Rogers, and Julie Ngoc Tran, 30, Fort Smith
Mohankrishna Reddy Janapala, 28, and Manisha Malikireddy, 25, both of Bentonville
Ashok Kumar Nimmaluri, 29, and Rohitha Srinivasula, 29, both of Bentonville
Hannah Rose Ward, 31, and Amber Leigh Jennings, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Thomas Wesley Eugene Yager, 29, Rogers, and Destini Cheyenne Hicks, 23, Bella Vista
Jan. 12
Harvie Malcolm Attwood, 37, and Elvia Silvia Perea, 35, both of Rogers
Andrew Bailey Knypersley, 52, and Darra Dickinson Barritt, 51, both of Bentonville
Robert Eugene Little Jr., 29, and Haley Elizabeth Prim, 23, both of Rogers
Stephen DeCloud McMasters, 41, and Samantha Leona Maestas, 29, both of Bentonville
Kory Mark Shoemaker, 27, and Myka Lauren White, 19, both of Bentonville