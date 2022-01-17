Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Dec. 30

Will Bridges Callaway, 24, and Kaley Ellise Collins, 24, both of Springdale

Moises Job Contreras Paz, 33, and Tatiana Perez, 36, both of Bentonville

Luis Angel Cruz, 22, and Estefanie Mar Rivera Laboy, 23, both of Rogers

Ronald Ernesto Flores Ventura, 21, and Brooke Danielle Pigeon, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Nicholas William Gile, 29, and Maria Guadalupe Barroso-Manjarrez, 25, both of Tontitown

Hunter James Gowen, 24, and Carson LeeAnne Swede, 22, both of Bentonville

Christopher David Griner, 25, and Cheyanne Desirae West, 24, both of North Miami, Okla.

Larry Richard Hansen, 47, and Bonny Kathleen Reckner, 39, both of Bella Vista

Caleb Nathanael Payne, 26, and Mary Grace Pocta, 23, both of Bentonville

Jan. 3

Herminio Garcia Mejia, 33, and Wendoly Skarleth Rivera Espinoza, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Derrick Evan Geiszler, 38, and Felicia Marie Chacon, 26, both of Rogers

Danial Edward McCabe, 42, and Brandie Marie Forcum, 34, both of McDonough, Ga.

Tyler Paul David Olson, 22, and Kezziah Heather Clark, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Gustavo Sanchez Sanchez, 33, and Iris Lizzeth Corrales, 51, both of Siloam Springs

Jan. 4

Thomas Ryan Clouse, 32, and Mary Elizabeth Williams, 35, both of Bentonville

A Martinez Harral, 30, and LaTisha Johnson, 29, both of Conway

Ryan Allan Monson, 31, and Gabriela Maria Chavarria, 31, both of Rogers

Stephen Richard Pauzer, 30, and Adrienne Marie Koder, 32, both of Bentonville

Byron Lawrence Rudman, 26, and Sara Elizabeth Paul, 28, both of Bella Vista

Seyed Hamid Tabari, 31, and Chi Lan Ngo, 34, both of Centerton

Donald Bruce Yelverton, 69, and Whitney Dannielle Jennings, 29, both of Anderson, Mo.

Jan. 5

Hardik Sarjudas Hariyani, 35, and Kristina Marie Dubon, 34, both of Bella Vista

Santhosh Reddy Kalluri, 30, and Swetha Reddy Kothur, 31, both of Bentonville

William Jay Reese, 79, and Betty Lou Jacobson, 79, both of Bella Vista

Jack Wingate Simpson, 19, Centerton, and Emily Lauren McGinnis, 20, Bentonville

Thomas Michael Sutton, 62, Rolla, Mo., and Linda Luise Vytlacil, 58, Siloam Springs

Brent Matthew White, 34, and Katie Lynn Arnold, 21, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 6

Murray Ross Cochran, 64, Searcy, and Stephanie Dawn Howell, 57, Bentonville

Guillermo Antonio Ortiz-Sandoval, 23, and Adriana Gabriela Menendez-Aguilar, 22, both of Bentonville

Jan. 7

Miguel Aldape, 51, and Cristina O Aldape, 43, both of Rogers

Bobby Gene DeShields, 55, and Sheena Nicole Balentine, 38, both of Springdale

Travis Shayne Flatt, 52, and Sammantha Nicole Manken, 26, both of Gentry

Issac Gabreil Garcia, 43, and Jennifer Michelle Johnson, 36, both of Gentry

Jason Christian Houk, 40, Bentonville, and Amber Kristin Whetstone, 40, Granger, Iowa

Rhianna Lynn Houser, 21, and Kaitlyn Jaida Garrett, 19, both of Springdale

Andres Lopez Panama, 29, and Brittney Nicole Willis, 32, both of Panama City Beach, Fla.

Grayson Davis Preston-Polk, 20, and Madison Marie Stone, 20, both of Rogers

Brett Lee Templeton, 43, and Sofia Ramirez Gomez, 29, both of Bella Vista

Braden Daniel Townsley, 29, and Madalyn Eileen Mika, 28, both of Rogers

Nicholas Ryan Webster, 27, and Courtney Paige Rasmussen, 23, both of Rogers

Jan. 10

Silas Humberto Batres, 46, and Marlin Liseth Hernandez-Henriquez, 38, both of Siloam Springs

Richard Lynn Brannon, 69, Bentonville, and Lana Joy Shannon, 71, Kingston

Jordan Douglas Hutchens, 21, and Karlee Rochelle Beckett, 23, both of Gentry

Robert Dee Luellen Jr., 48, and Misty Lee Mann, 45, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 11

Sujal Reddy Alugubelli, 28, and Varsha Reddy Akkaloori, 27, both of Bentonville

Robert Frances Bean, 34, and Alena Nichol Lorenz, 35, both of Bella Vista

Jacob Joseph Dufour, 32, Rogers, and Julie Ngoc Tran, 30, Fort Smith

Mohankrishna Reddy Janapala, 28, and Manisha Malikireddy, 25, both of Bentonville

Ashok Kumar Nimmaluri, 29, and Rohitha Srinivasula, 29, both of Bentonville

Hannah Rose Ward, 31, and Amber Leigh Jennings, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Thomas Wesley Eugene Yager, 29, Rogers, and Destini Cheyenne Hicks, 23, Bella Vista

Jan. 12

Harvie Malcolm Attwood, 37, and Elvia Silvia Perea, 35, both of Rogers

Andrew Bailey Knypersley, 52, and Darra Dickinson Barritt, 51, both of Bentonville

Robert Eugene Little Jr., 29, and Haley Elizabeth Prim, 23, both of Rogers

Stephen DeCloud McMasters, 41, and Samantha Leona Maestas, 29, both of Bentonville

Kory Mark Shoemaker, 27, and Myka Lauren White, 19, both of Bentonville