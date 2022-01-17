Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 3

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bag of sugar and case of tuna cans on floor.

Casey's General Store

514 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Accumulation of coffee powder present on dispensing nozzles.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

1800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No written release of bodily fluids event cleanup procedures. Opened containers of tuna salad and chicken salad labeled 12/24.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer behind registers.

Natural Muse

1500 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside and outside of ice machine has an accumulation of grime.

Noncritical violations: None

Jan. 4

Arkanseoul Korean Food

1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bag of sugar stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

100 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

E-Z Mart Food Store

723 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No written release of bodily fluids event cleanup policy. Items in cold hold unit between back store room and restroom holding items above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Fruitealicious

1335 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulb not working in walk-in cooler.

Great American Cookies

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5160, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black residue on inside wall of ice machine.

International House of Pancakes

4604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor tiles missing around drain for dish machine.

Kids For The Future Of Western

425 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Seal the counter and sink as needed.

Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center

1301 W. Persimmon St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels for hand drying in kitchen. No hand soap at hand sink in kitchen. No sign for hand sink in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Jan. 5

Arby's

2807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired.

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken dish at 105 degrees in hot hold unit. Another meat dish is at 70 degrees in hot hold unit. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Dollar Tree

4321 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired; needs to be replaced with current permit.

Scooter's Coffee

1101 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Quat test strips could not be located.

Taco Bell

2805 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (can of beans, box of tortillas, cooking oil, etc.) were stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

Jan. 6

10 Box

103 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge who is a certified food protection manager.

Don Taco

935 W. Tulsa St., Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Wire shelves above the three-compartment sink are visibly dirty. Areas behind the grill/grill table visibly dirty.

Noncritical violations: None

Flash Market

201 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Chocolate milk dated use by Dec. 25th present in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Heroes Coffee

5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Open package of sliced ham and package of boiled eggs in refrigerator not marked with the date opened.

Noncritical violations: No current certified food protection manager employees.

Hi-Tea Shop

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3165, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No current or valid permit.

Jessica's Nutrition

700 W. Tulsa St., Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fill in the hole in the concrete at the hand-washing sink.

Starbucks

2003 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Stop and Go Arkansas 102

1307 Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit has expired.

Jan. 7

Aoi Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: No parasite destruction agreement or statement provided.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Curry Point

2505A S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Uncovered food items in walk-in cooler. No date markings on any food items in kitchen that are being held longer than 24 hours. Frozen chicken thawing on floor of kitchen at room temperature. Bag of onions stored directly on kitchen floor. Boxes of frozen chicken stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Quat test strips could not be located. Two freezers have duct tape holding together their door. Surfaces throughout the entire kitchen have an accumulation of grease, food and dust. Some areas to note are: vent above grill area, outside surfaces of prep coolers, shelves in walk-in cooler, outsides of food storage containers (like rice, flour, seasonings, etc.), walls throughout food prep area and handles to all coolers.

Dollar General Store

106K N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Dates on peach yogurts are marked to expire on Jan. 1, 2022.

Noncritical violations: Walls around mop sink are constructed of an absorbent material with visible dirt and grime on the surface. Repeat violation. Posted permit expired October 2021.

McDonald's

203 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink nearest back office.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on door to walk-in freezer. Cold hold where chicken is stored is spilling water into area enclosed by door below.

Wing Stop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large pool of liquid in walk-in cooler.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 4 -- Chick-fil-A, 4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Dollar General Store , 100 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Subway, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Sweets Treats, The Candy Jar, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5170, Rogers

Jan. 5 -- Dollar Tree, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 2031, Rogers; Pizza Hut, 1717 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers; Starbucks Coffee, 2605 S.W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Waffle House, 1721 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Jan. 6 -- JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St., Suite 3, Rogers; Walgreens, 2503 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Jan. 7 -- Big Orange Burgers, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers; Dollar General Store, 13600 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse; McDonald's, 903 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Popdipity Gourmet Popcorn, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3117, Rogers; Sonic, 200 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Starbucks Coffee, 105 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Walgreens, 4206 W. New Hope Road, Rogers