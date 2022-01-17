Brady, Bucs dominate from start, trounce Eagles





TAMPA, Fla. -- As the game clock expired, Tom Brady raised his arms in triumph along the sideline, whirled and tossed a football into the stands.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their jubilant 44-year-old quarterback took the first step on what they hope will be a journey back to the Super Bowl, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card playoff victory Sunday.

"It only gets tougher from here," said the seven-time Super Bowl winner, who's trying to help the Bucs become the first team to repeat as NFL champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots won back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Tampa Bay (14-4) set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/117nflweek19/]





The three-time league MVP finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts.





The Bucs defense did its part, too, intercepting Jalen Hurts twice in the Philadelphia quarterback's playoff debut.

"We did some good things," Brady said. "I think we're just going to have to keep doing what we did today. Everyone's got to touch it, make some explosive plays. Did a good job possessing it, the defense played great, so it was a great team win. Special teams played awesome -- one of the best days we had on special teams all year."

Brady completed 29 of 37 attempts without an interception while extending his postseason record for TD passes to 85.

But the Bucs had matters well in hand before the reigning Super Bowl MVP found Gronkowski wide open in the middle of the end zone to make it 24-0 midway through the third quarter. The 6-5 Evans punctuated his TD catch for a 31-0 lead with a front flip over the goal line.

Brady targeted Evans 10 times, completing nine of the throws for 117 yards. He's 5-0 in postseason games since joining the Bucs in 2020 after 20 seasons with the Patriots.

"I don't ever take it for granted," Evans said of Brady's leadership. "When he came to this team I knew he was going to change the franchise. He's done that and then some. He makes sure we're always ready to play. He makes sure that we know what we're doing and he makes sure that we give it our all. That's all you can ask for from a leader."

The Eagles (9-9) scored on Boston Scott's 34-yard run and Hurts' 16-yard TD pass to Kenneth Gainwell both in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion trimmed Philadelphia's deficit to 16 with 4:45 remaining, but that was as close as it would get.

"We didn't play good enough today, I didn't play good enough today," said Hurts, who was wearing a protective boot on his left foot after the game.

"This game does not define us, does not define who we are. We know all the different things that we've overcome. I know as a football team we'll be back," added Hurts, who at 23 is the youngest QB to start a playoff game for the Eagles. "We'll be back. This is a feeling that will kind of simmer in our hearts, simmer for us all."

Giovani Bernard scored on a 2-yard run and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a second-year pro filling in for injured running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, covered the final yard of a 70-yard drive that put the Bucs up 14-0.

Brady led the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts and completions this season, but Tampa Bay gained the upper hand in this one by running the ball and keeping it away from Hurts and the league's leading rushing attack.

The Bucs ran 25 plays to Philadelphia's eight in the first quarter, outgaining the Eagles 137 yards to 17 and compiling an 11-1 edge in first downs.

It didn't get much better after that, with a Tampa Bay defense fortified by the return of injured linebackers Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul turning away Hurts' most promising drive of the opening half with Mike Edwards' end zone interception.

Hurts finished his playoff debut 23 of 43 passing for 258 yards. He ran for a team-high 39 yards on eight attempts, with the Eagles finishing with 95 yards rushing overall -- well below their season average of 159.7 per game.

"I didn't sense for a moment that the moment was too big for them. I just think we made some mistakes," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. "We just didn't make some plays. "

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a reception in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates after he intercetped a pass by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) gets tripped up as wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) knocks down Philadelphia Eagles free safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after his touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)











Gallery: NFL's 2021 season, week 19







