Employers on their own to pick covid rules

As the federal government's efforts to contain the coronavirus hit their limits -- as the administration itself admits -- employers are largely on their own, looking for an official rulebook on pandemic precautions will be disappointed.

Business leaders must decide whether and how to use tools such as their own vaccine mandates, masking, distancing and testing at their offices and other work sites. And more fundamentally, they must decide what kind of company they want to run: one that manages cases or one that manages risk.

Managing cases, with a goal of avoiding all infections at the workplace, has been the approach of many companies so far.

This zero-covid strategy treats the pandemic as an acute, emergency situation that requires upending business as usual. But some experts believe that the omicron surge could peak this month.

An alternative pandemic path is "it gets worse," said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and a former White House adviser, "which would be a disaster."

Managing risk would require investment in a "new normal" of living with the virus for a long time, echoing a national strategy that a group of former White House health advisers, including Emanuel, recently recommended to the Biden administration.

If a business is expecting covid to run forever, Emanuel said, "You run it like you're running it with a flu," -- but with some improvements.

Although some states, like Florida and Montana, have passed laws restricting employer vaccine mandates, experts say requiring employees to be vaccinated is one of the most effective ways businesses can create a safer workplace.

Primarily digital companies like Robinhood, which recently told employees that they can work from home forever, can easily work remotely, while those like General Motors do not have that choice. A broad spectrum of strategies is inevitable.

United Airlines said last week that it had gone eight straight weeks without covid-related deaths among its vaccinated employees, despite the surging omicron variant of the virus. Before its mandate, it averaged one death per week.

Booster shots are essential to boosting immunity -- even if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not update its definition of fully vaccinated beyond two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some companies already require boosters for office entry, like Facebook's parent, Meta, and Blackstone.

Beyond vaccinations, health experts say that investing in upgraded ventilation is one of the most important things that companies can do to prevent airborne illnesses -- whether covid or the flu.

Paid sick leave to allow for sufficient isolation time will continue to be vital. Ideally, companies would provide up to 10 days of paid sick leave, with more available if a state or national public health emergency is declared, said David Michaels, former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

With covid, the best isolation policy for most workers would allow them to return to the office after five days as long as they had a negative result on a rapid test and continued to wear a mask through Day 10, Michaels said.

"Employees are stressed, more so than they've ever been in the past," said Vaile Wright, a clinical psychologist and senior director at the American Psychological Association. "They are willing to leave jobs if it does not serve their needs."