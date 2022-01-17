Fayetteville hearing keys on killer’s mental fitness

FAYETTEVILLE — More than three decades after he smashed a young girl’s head with a large rock, prosecutors, defense attorneys and doctors still disagree about whether Chris Segerstrom is mentally fit to proceed in a courtroom.

Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took 4-year-old Barbara Thompson into a wooded area behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas. He sexually assaulted her before bashing her head with a 40-pound rock and suffocating her.

Segerstrom, now 51, was convicted in 1987 of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

However, the U.S. and Arkansas supreme courts, beginning in 2012, ruled juveniles can’t be sentenced to life without parole. Teens should at least have the hope of someday being released, according to the rulings.

Arkansas changed its law to allow life with the possibility of parole after 30 years to comply with the rulings. Anyone who was sentenced as a teen to life without parole had to be re-sentenced.

Because Segerstrom was given credit at his original sentencing for 11 months of jail time served, he became immediately eligible to seek parole. He was denied parole in July 2018.

The Arkansas Supreme Court subsequently ruled the state law addressing minors who kill doesn’t apply retroactively to Segerstrom’s case. The court ruled he has to be allowed a sentencing hearing before a judge or jury at which he can present evidence and testimony in his favor. The sentencing range now is 10 to 40 years or life, with the possibility of parole.

The sides have been fighting ever since about whether Segerstrom is mentally unfit to participate in his re-sentencing or whether he’s just being manipulative and malingering — a term for faking symptoms. Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay is tasked with deciding.

A Wednesday hearing featured dueling opinions from doctors at the Arkansas State Hospital, who have differing opinions on Segerstrom’s mental state.

Lindsay closed Wednesday’s hearing without ruling. Lindsay asked the lawyers to submit closing briefs by the middle of the week with their suggested findings of fact and conclusions of law. Lindsay said he’d study those and issue his ruling some time after that.

LONG-TERM QUESTIONS

Ben Crabtree, a defense attorney, said Segerstrom’s mental health came up during his original trial more than 30 years ago and the case has had “a long and storied history” since then. Crabtree’s father, Terry, was one of Segerstrom’s lawyers at his trial.

No fewer than 13 psychologists and psychiatrists have examined and treated Segerstrom over the years.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett now has a mental exam saying Segerstrom is fit to proceed. He wants to go ahead with re-sentencing now or, if not now, to keep open the option of having the Arkansas State Hospital try to restore Segerstrom’s fitness to proceed.

Durrett doesn’t believe Segerstrom can ever be rehabilitated and will always remain a danger to society.

Durrett argued Segerstrom has a long history of manipulative behavior.

“He does certain things to achieve what he wants,” Durrett said. “He’s done a lot of that over the course of his stays at the State Hospital.” Segerstrom could be restored to fitness using medication and could then be re-sentenced even if he does have a mental disease or defect, Durrett argued.

S e ge rs t ro m h a s b e e n bouncing around from prison to the state hospital to court and back again for several years. He’s been housed at the Washington County Jail for almost a year now awaiting a decision on re-sentencing.

Attorneys for Segerstrom contend he is so out of touch with reality he cannot possibly be restored to fitness.

“It is our belief that he is not fit for re-sentencing,” said Kent McLemore, an attorney for Segerstrom. “If the judge agrees, he’ll be committed again.” McLemore, who was a law clerk for Terry Crabtree during Segerstrom’s trial, said if Segerstrom is committed to the Arkansas State Hospital indefinitely, the question then becomes whether he poses a danger to himself or others if ever released. If so, he could be permanently committed, McLemore said.

SEEDS OF DOUBT

McLemore and Crabtree questioned Segerstrom’s mental fitness to proceed in 2019 after reviewing his health records and other records from the Arkansas Department of Correction, interviewing him on numerous occasions and corresponding with him by letter.

Doctors at the state hospital subsequently reported finding Segerstrom was suffering from schizophrenia and anti-social personality disorder.

Their report said Segerstrom understood the legal proceedings against him, but he lacked the mental capacity to effectively assist in his defense.

In January 2020, Lindsay ordered Segerstrom committed to the state hospital to restore him to mental competency.

The doctor’s report from the mental exam, done by Dr. Lacey Willet, detailed a disturbing pattern of bizarre behavior, substance abuse, criminal activity and mental problems beginning when Segerstrom was about 7 years old.

Dr. Melissa Wright re-evaluated Segerstrom, then opined in February Segerstrom was fit for sentencing, even though she diagnosed him with anti-social personality disorder.

Wright said Segerstrom is often predatory, having attacked and attempted to grope hospital staff, and exhibits manipulative behavior. But she found no legitimate psychotic disorder or schizophrenia. She said she was unable to corroborate any delusions.

“By the time I saw him, he was basically fine,” Wright said.

NOT SO FAST

A subsequent examination by Dr. Benjamin Silber in June found just the opposite — Segerstrom is still unfit to proceed.

Silber told Lindsay on Wednesday he diagnosed Segerstrom, at the time of his examination, with schizophrenia, antisocial personality disorder and a provisional diagnosis of intellectual disability.

Silber contends Segerstrom is delusional and has “personalized” numerous conspiracy theories. His delusions impair his ability to understand his case and make reasoned decisions and, therefore, directly affect his ability to effectively engage with his lawyers.

Segerstrom told Silber an old woman has been watching him through the windows, reading his thoughts and working against him in court on behalf of the United Nations, to keep him incarcerated, according to Silber’s report. Segerstrom also has delusions about the United Nations, the anti-christ and a new world order, he said.

Silber said he’s concerned Segerstrom might try to share his delusional beliefs from the witness stand during a hearing. That could directly impair his ability to provide accurate and reality-based information to the court and also impairs his capacity to relate pertinent facts, events and states of mind to his attorney.

“He’s not fully intact with reality,” Silber told the judge. “If you believe that, you’re probably psychotic. It may be challenging to restore fitness.”



