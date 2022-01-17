DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy giving to charity, but I have discovered in the past that some of the charities I gave to were nothing more than scams. I also do not like to give to charities that have chief executive officers or other governing members who are given enormous salaries. I want my donations to go to those in need. But my question is, how do you tell the difference between the charities that are worthwhile and those that are not?

There are so many people who need help, a place to live and food, as well as children and animals who are abused. I sincerely want to help, but where do I go to find the charities that do the most good? Can you advise me?

-- Harriet L., Mesa, Ariz.

DEAR READER: On the internet is a site called charitynavigator.org that can help you decide which charities appeal to you and which ones do not. They supply you with facts and figures and general information on the majority of charities to help you make informed and intelligent decisions on giving. They also help you avoid the so-called charities that are nothing more than scams.

DEAR READERS: Want to keep your New Year's resolutions? Try these suggestions:

• Place a sticky note on your bathroom mirror or desk and near the phone.

• If you're dieting, display a picture of yourself when you felt your best on the refrigerator door.

• In quiet moments, recite the resolutions to yourself.

• Reward yourself in some way when you keep your resolutions.

DEAR HELOISE: I go to a number of sites to watch a movie, shop or look up information, and all of them require a password. I know you have advised people to not use the same password, but I can't remember the different passwords for each location. Most sites will only let you try a different password two or three times before they lock you out. How can I sort out passwords for these sites, especially when they periodically ask me to change my password? It gets so confusing.

-- Jacob Y., Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR READER: In a bookstore, stationary store or online, you can buy a small book designed to hold your passwords. If you would rather use another system, you can use index cards with the name of the site and the password on each card. If you have to change the password for a specific site, just cross out the old word and invent a new one, then write it on the card. You also could just pick up an inexpensive little notebook and keep track of your passwords in there. Make sure you store it in a secure location.

DEAR HELOISE: It seems every time I buy a can of beans some get stuck to the bottom of the can and I have a hard time getting them out. Finally, my daughter told me to shake the can vigorously before opening, and sure enough, no more beans stuck on the bottom.

-- Karen F., Niagara Falls, N.Y.

