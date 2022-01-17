• Chris Aronson of Paramount Pictures said "we're off and running" in a quest for "some semblance of normalcy" as the latest "Scream" movie debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend, overtaking the latest "Spider-Man" film in the first box-office success of the year.

• Grey Brennan of the Alabama Tourism Department says "the message to consumers is that they can spend less and do more" as the state debuts ticket packages available by region and attraction type, with the most expensive option good for five days touring Huntsville and north Alabama for $90.

• Judge William Raines of Cook County, Ill., may face discipline after he mocked an attorney, saying, "Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God!" -- not realizing his comments were being broadcast on YouTube.

• County Judge Robert Adrian of Illinois, who sparked anger by overturning the conviction of an 18-year-old in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, was removed from criminal trials and reassigned to civil cases such as small claims.

• Laura Carver of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries explained, "They literally get their mouths washed out with soap; but it's the only thing that works," as rehabilitators carefully decontaminate dozens of alligators after a pipeline dumped fuel into a New Orleans-area wetland.

• Dr. Charles Innis of the New England Aquarium said bacteria in the bloodstream was the likely culprit for an endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle named Typhoon needing more than a year of rehabilitation before being released into the Mississippi Sound.

• Mayor Michael Foley of Westbrook, Maine, welcomes the tourist draw of a curious swirling disk of ice that formed in the Presumpscot River, but warns, "Stay in safe areas, look at it from afar" and don't go on the ice.

• Rep. David Trone of Maryland tested positive for the coronavirus but is fully vaccinated and experiencing "only minor symptoms," the problem being that he's stuck at home and was the designated proxy vote for another congressman who's also recovering from the virus.

• Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah, Ga., declared, "Let us invest in making our city better, let us invest in doing ... random acts of kindness to our fellow man and for our fellow man; that is the spirit of MLK," as the city postpones its Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade to defend against covid-19.