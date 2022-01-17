Judge in new courtroom with completion of expansion to courthouse

Christine Horwart

Christine Horwart was elected in March 2020 as the seventh circuit judge for the 19th Judicial District West, which is Benton County. The judgeship was created by the Arkansas Legislature to respond to the growing case load in the county. Circuit judges serve six-year terms. Their pay is $172,298 a year.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Christine Horwart no longer has to play musical courtrooms.

Horwart started holding court Jan. 10 in her new courtroom, part of an expansion to the Benton County Courthouse. The public will begin using the courthouse's new south entrance on East Central Avenue on Tuesday.

The front doors, at the top of a 16-step staircase on the building's west side, is now closed to the public. That entrance was used during construction of the addition. Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator, said there will be signs directing people to use the new entrance.

"It's so nice to be in one place," Horwart said. "Everyone is now getting settled."

Horwart, who took office in January 2021, started using a small courtroom on the second floor. She had to move from there during construction of the addition to the courthouse. She then had court in the Quorum Courtroom in the adjacent Benton County Administration Building.

She's now in her permanent courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse. A lobby area is on the first floor.

Horwart's first courtroom was small, which limited the type of cases she could handle. It didn't have a jury box.

She handles domestic, civil and probate cases.

Horwart is pleased with the new courtroom's audio system.

"It's crystal clear," Horwart said. "You can hear even through masks."

Construction started Feb. 1 on the $3.1 million expansion to add 5,500 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot courthouse and provide a new courtroom for Horwart, who had just become the county's seventh circuit judge.

The county financed the project with a loan from Regions Bank for five years at 1.59% with no prepayment penalty, Brenda Peacock, county comptroller, previously said.

A one-story building east of the courthouse that housed the coroner's office was demolished in December 2020 to make way for the expansion.

The expansion project included a room for lawyers, along with two rooms where attorneys can meet with their clients. A holding cell and law library are also included in the expansion.

"I think it's great we got a new courtroom and the extra meeting rooms," attorney Jeremiah Pearson said. "They are going to be beneficial to all of the attorneys."

Pearson said he spent time in the other courtrooms used by Horwart and the new one provides a different environment. People are not packed into a small area, he said.

"It's a different atmosphere," Pearson said. "The acoustics are great and it just lends more efficiency to the attorneys."

Tyler Benson, a Fayetteville attorney, said he was impressed by the courtroom. He described it as spacious and said it would be a great place for jury trials.

Beeson said the parking lot in front of the administration building will also be open to the public. Work on the lot is complete, but some landscaping around the building is still being completed, he said.

A grand opening will be held later. Beeson said county officials didn't want to have any ceremony now because of the spread of covid-19.