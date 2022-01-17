Juggling a variety of sports topics

Trying to keep up with what teams are playing and what teams aren't because of Covid protocols in high basketball has left me more confused than usual.

That's my excuse anyway for a segmented version of this weekly column.

JEFFREY SUCCESSFUL AS INTERIM COACH

University of Arkansas men's basketball assistant Keith Smart isn't the only one who earned a win while serving as an interim head coach.

Rogers Heritage assistant girls coach Stephanie Jeffrey received a call at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday with the news she would take the place of head coach Josh Laymon for an important game at Bentonville that night.

"I called and told her 'you're running the show,'" said Laymon, who was forced to miss the game because of contact tracing with covid.

Heritage didn't miss a beat with Jeffrey at the helm as the Lady War Eagles defeated Bentonville 64-53 to improve to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in 6A-West Conference play. Jeffrey still stands 1-0 as a varsity head coach after Friday's game with Fort Smith Southside was postponed because of covid protocols.

"(Jeffrey) did a fantastic job," said Laymon, who'll return to courtside this week for the Lady War Eagles. "She's very detailed-oriented and I could see her making all the right moves with our team while I was sitting at home and watching the game on (Live Stream). Our girls wanted to get this done for her."

VALLEY SPRINGS SNATCHES 3A STATE

The pickings are slim for basketball fans in Northwest Arkansas who enjoy watching state tournament action.

Valley Springs was awarded the Class 3A state tournament for games that will be held March 1-5 at North Arkansas College in Harrison. The other host schools include Little Rock Southwest (Class 6A), Sheridan (Class 5A), Magnolia (Class 4A), Junction City (Class 2A) and Wonderview (Class 1A) for games that will be held at Morrilton High School.

The Class 3A state tournament is guaranteed to be highly competitive with top programs like Valley Springs, Bergman, Charleston often in contention to advance to the finals at OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

"We're fortunate to have this opportunity," Valley Springs boys coach Blake Haney said. "This just adds a little more incentive for our Valley Springs teams to push through and be able to enjoy the tournament being played in our backyard."

While Farmington missed out on the state tournament in Class 4A, the Cardinals will host the 4A North Regional Tournament Feb. 23-26. Regional Tournaments will also be held in our Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area at Booneville (3A-1), Lamar (3A-3), Eureka Springs (2A-West), and County Line (1A Region 1).

ARKANSANS IN NFL PLAYOFFS

If you're like me, you were planted in front of the TV watching plenty of NFL playoff action Sunday.

With my favorite team (Chicago Bears) eliminated and looking for a coach again, I turn to players with Arkansas connections to hold my interest.

Cornerback Tre Norwood (No. 21) has developed into a key member in the secondary for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who played at Kansas City on Sunday. Going into the Chiefs game, the former Fort Smith Northside standout had 26 tackles and an interception that came against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Not bad for a rookie seventh-round draft choice who was selected with the 245th pick in the NFL draft last spring.

Northside could've had another former player active Sunday but cornerback Kiondre Thomas and his Los Angeles Chargers were eliminated in the final regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Arkansas and Fayetteville High School standout Dre Greenlaw (No. 57) was back in action Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers challenged the Dallas Cowboys and White Hall's Jeremy Sprinkle (No. 87), a former Razorback who is a backup tight end with the Cowboys.

HEY, DON'T I KNOW YOU?

There's two players who'll look awfully familiar when Arkansas receivers line up against LSU defenders on Nov. 12 at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

Greg Brooks, Jr., announced last week he will join former Arkansas teammate Joe Foucha at LSU after the two entered the transfer portal. Arkansas must now replace eight of the 11 starters on defense, including two who declared for the NFL draft.

At this point, I will reiterate what I wrote extensively about last week. I hate the transfer portal, I really do, and my stance won't change even if the Hogs land the top transfer in the country for next season.

The situation with the transfer portal reminds me of my days on the softball circuit when guys would switch teams if the team from out of town showed up a man or two short to play a game. The only difference is the college athletes play for NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) money while we played for a case of beer. Or, two cases if there was a doubleheader.