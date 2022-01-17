Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Little named to Freshman All-America team

by Tom Murphy | Today at 12:38 p.m.
Arkansas kicker Cam Little (29) celebrates a field goal during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas place kicker Cam Little was named to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Monday.

Little, a 6-2, 185-pounder from Moore, Okla., made 20 of 24 field goal attempts and 46 of 46 PATS to help the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season.

He is the 11th Razorback to earn Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA, which started naming the team in 2001. Safety Jalen Catalon was named to the team last year after racking up 99 tackles and three interceptions.

Little’s 20 field goals tied Todd Wright (1989) for the third-most in a single season by an Arkansas player, and his field goal percentage (83.3%) ranks fifth in school single-season history. 

Little (106) put together the sixth 100-point season for an Arkansas kicker, tying Alex Tejada’s output from 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT