Little Rock School District still deciding how to use millions of dollars in federal covid relief





The Little Rock School District that is scheduled to receive more federal covid-19 relief money than any other Arkansas district is continuing to work through decisions on how best to use those funds.

The special federal funding to the states came in three rounds in 2020 and 2021 to offset the expenses and meet the unusual needs created by the covid-19 pandemic in many categories, including education.

"These federal emergency resources are available for a wide range of activities to address diverse needs arising from or exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic, or to emerge stronger post-pandemic," the federal law states.

That includes "responding to students' social, emotional, mental health and academic needs and continuing to provide educational services as states [local education agencies] and schools respond to and recover from the pandemic."

The state of Arkansas has received $1.76 billion from the three rounds of funding, and it has spent $561.44 million, according to the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, Dashboard: https://esser-insight.ade.arkansas.gov.

The Little Rock district's allotment of the three rounds of federal money is aboutt $100 million, with $64.3 million coming from the last and largest round of funding from the American Rescue Plan-Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ARP-ESSER.

Keith McGee, the Little Rock district's deputy superintendent, reported last week that the district has spent little of that last round but has earmarked about two-thirds of it, leaving about $21.6 million for future decisions.

Almost $21.7 million has been set aside for creating safe and healthy learning environments, McGee said in a report to the School Board.

Of that $21.7 million, about $5 million is being reserved for "systemic procedures," which is one of the categories allowed by the federal government for using the money. School meals for students, addressing social and emotional needs, and initiatives for locating long-absent students are expenses to be covered with the $5 million, district leaders said last week.

Facilities is another component under the safe and healthy learning environments category. The district anticipates spending almost $5 million on fresh air units and air purification systems and another $11.7 million is reserved for interactive electronic white boards for classrooms.

The district has ordered the fresh air units that will be installed on building roofs, Kelsey Bailey, the Little Rock district's chief deputy for finance and operations, said last week. And the electronic white boards were similarly ordered nine or 10 months ago, he said, but have not yet arrived.

About $22 million will go toward addressing the overarching category of lost instructional time and loss of learning, according to the district's plan. That includes about $13.5 million for summer school and enrichment in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

There is $4.5 million set aside for after-school or out-of-school and weekend academic programs, and student tutoring from teachers or other well-trained individuals. A total of about $4 million is planned for supporting professional learning communities of teachers who will collaborate to address student academic and social/emotional needs.

The federal government requires that at least 20% of the third round of covid-19 relief money be used for addressing learning loss that resulted from or was aggravated by the disruption of schooling caused by the pandemic.

In Arkansas, schools were closed to on-site instruction for the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year and were intermittently closed for remote instruction in the 2020-21 and now in the 2021-22 school years. Also in the 2020-21 school year, families of thousands of Arkansas students opted to be full-time remote learners despite school campuses being opened.

In regard to the $21.6 million that is not yet earmarked for expenses, Little Rock district administrators are recommending that the that the School Board allocate the remaining $21.6 million to the areas of:

• Technology, including the purchase of Chromebook laptop computers and electronic white boards for classrooms.

• Supplemental preparation for the ACT college entrance exams directed toward the district's middle and high school students.

• Supplemental materials in literacy and math instruction and practice in those subjects.

• Pilot reading program for kindergarten and first grades.

In response to questions from board members Vicki Hatter and Jeff Wood, McGee said district leaders will be presenting to the board in the coming weeks more detailed budgets and timelines for the different initiatives that will be financed by the covid-19 relief money.

Wood urged that second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders be considered for enhanced literacy instruction, along with the kindergarten and first-graders, as those older elementary pupils have been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The Little Rock district received $6.88 million in the first round of covid-19 emergency relief funding and has spent better than 99% of that. The district's second round share was $28.6 million, of which 89.45% has been spent, according to the state's ESSER Dashboard.



