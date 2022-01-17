Sections
Man killed in rural Ashley County crash, deputies say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:04 p.m.
A man was killed in a crash in rural Ashley County Saturday morning, after his vehicle struck an embankment, deputies said.

James Randall Rial, 71, of Hamburg was driving a 2003 Toyota west on U.S. 82 just before 9 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from the Ashley County sheriff’s office.

The vehicle crossed left into oncoming traffic and left the road, deputies said.

The vehicle then went into a ditch before striking an embankment, the report states. The impact caused the car to go airborne and cross a private drive, before coming to a final stop, according to the report.

The driver was killed as a result of the incident, deputies said.

Deputies describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy, cloudy, and wet.

At least 13 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

