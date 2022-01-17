MASTER CLASS: Have your beach vacation and get in a great workout, too





A couple of weeks ago, I found myself strolling along Holmes Beach on the Gulf Coast of Florida around 9 in the morning. Thick fog concealed most of the sunlight, and there wasn't another person in sight. It was an intoxicating and magical moment, and then I remembered my original purpose for the early beach arrival — to work out.

This week, I'll share some tips for staying active on the beach — just in case any readers are lucky enough to sneak down to a coast this winter. I'll also share the best exercise I used in my beach workout.

Like many people, I am calmed by nature. Mountains, oceans and forests seem to quiet my mind and open up emotional pathways that lead to greater self-awareness. My Midwest, rural roots almost certainly provide the foundation for my appreciation of the outdoors, and I know that many Arkansans feel the same.

Given my geographical limitations, beaches are the most difficult type of nature to enjoy on a regular basis. Each trip requires a plane ride or many hours in the car, but the destination makes the travel worthwhile. Upon arrival, I am most excited to stand on the beach and see the horizon where the water meets the sky.

Exercise is, of course, my lifelong partner, but it's something that I only rarely get to enjoy in beautiful environments. So, I always make it a point to exercise in some way each day during a beach vacation. Sometimes it's just a walk on the beach, but often I spice it up with a little intensity.

Beach-based training cannot, for obvious reasons, be equipment heavy. A simple exercise mat or a medicine ball are really the only pieces of equipment one needs, and even those are optional. Body weight exercises are fantastic for the beach. I like to combine little circuits of squats, pushups, lunges and short sprints. After about 20 minutes, I like to finish with a half-mile cool down walk along the water.

This week's exercise is one that I included in my latest beach trip workout, mostly because our rental house had a medicine ball handy. The Warrior Medicine Ball Press felt like a luxury for me, and it's appropriate for almost all fitness levels and easy to modify.

1. Grasp a medium-weight medicine ball with both hands and get into a lunge position, right foot forward.

2. Press the medicine ball straight up overhead while both knees are bent and you are holding the lunge.

3. Continue holding, then bring the ball all the way down to the chest.

4. Press the ball straight out horizontally from the chest until both arms are fully extended.

5. Bring the ball back into the chest, then stand up and switch legs.

6. Repeat the sequence with the left foot forward.

7. Continue alternating legs and repeating the sequence for two sets of 12 repetitions.

This is a cool beach exercise because it's stationary, so you can face the ocean and hold the lunge while enjoying the view. Maybe it's a little cheesy to say, but I'm reaching that age when being present in a moment is the most important thing.

So, let's do that together!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com











