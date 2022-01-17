Maumelle woman's body found in Arkansas River

The body of a Maumelle woman who vanished while paddleboarding on the Arkansas River Wednesday was found on the north side of the river Sunday, according to a release from Maumelle Police Dept.

Ashley Haynes was reported missing about 6 p.m. Wednesday by family members. The family said she had left to paddleboard the river about 1 p.m.

Authorities found Haynes' paddleboard along the Arkansas River Friday during a search conducted by the Police Department. The Arkansas State Police, Pulaski County sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission helped with the search.

Sunday's release said her body was found about noon. It says she was found on the north side of the river near where authorities had been conducting search efforts.

The Police Department was notified after members of a search party found the body, the release says.

"There appears to be no signs of foul play and the Maumelle PD will await results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab in reference to Mrs. Haynes," the release says.

State Police assisted with the search on Wednesday and Thursday with the use of a helicopter and drones equipped with infrared cameras to provide aerial surveillance.

The sheriff's office also used boats equipped with sonar to detect objects underwater. Officials said they assisted until midnight on Wednesday and continued working on Thursday and Friday.