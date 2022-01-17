• Prince Harry has filed a claim for judicial review of the British government's decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex's legal representative said Saturday that Harry wants to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to visit his home country from the U.S., but it's too risky without police protection. The representative said Harry wanted to pay for the police protection himself, as his private security team in the U.S. doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," a statement said. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home." The claim for judicial review was filed in September to challenge the British government's decision. Harry and his wife, Meghan, lost publicly funded police protection in the U.K. when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, ultimately settling in California. The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. Harry and Meghan's 7-month-old daughter, Lilibet, has yet to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the royal family.

• The six-year legal battle over pop superstar Prince's estate has ended, meaning the process of distributing his wealth could begin next month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the Internal Revenue Service and the estate's administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, agreed to value Prince's estate at $156.4 million, a figure that the artist's heirs have also accepted. Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, did not leave a will, and lawyers and consultants have been paid tens of millions of dollars to administer his estate and devise a plan for its distribution. Two of Prince's six sibling heirs, Alfred Jackson and John Nelson, have since died. Two others are in their 80s. "It has been a long six years," L. Londell McMillan, an attorney for three of Prince's siblings, said at a hearing Friday in Carver County District Court. In the end, the estate is likely to be divided between a New York music company, Primary Wave, and the three oldest of Prince's six heirs or their families.