NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- A pump track that will serve as a training circuit for cyclists looking to hone their mountain biking skills opened Thursday at Big Rock Quarry Park.

The track features short, steep rolling hills and sharp turns that allow cyclists to "pump" their way around the circuit.

The city built the pump track with about $400,000 in federal stimulus money, and is the first part of a plan to make Big Rock Quarry Park into a mountain biking destination, Mayor Terry Hartwick said.