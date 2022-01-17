Newly offered LB hoping to visit Arkansas again

Junior linebacker Justin Cryer received an offer from Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer last Thursday.

Cryer, 6-2, 225 pounds, of Broookshire (Texas) Royal, also has offers from Arizona State, Florida State and Texas San-Antonio, and Sam Houston State of the FCS extended an offer one day after the Razorbacks.

Cryer visited Arkansas last June and is eager to return.

“I was really excited when Coach Scherer told me I was offered,” Cryer said. “I love Coach Scherer and how he coaches his linebackers. I had the chance to talk to him in person last summer.”

Cryer was able to meet Arkansas linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan on his first trip. He recorded 103 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups as a junior.

He hoped to visit Fayetteville next Saturday, but must reschedule.

“I will definitely be back in Fayetteville this summer,” Cryer said.

His brother, LJ, is a sophomore guard for the Baylor basketball team.