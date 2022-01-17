No reveling after Lady Vols' romp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Beating No. 19 Kentucky by 26 points would normally be a reason for a giddy celebration on Rocky Top.

But after Sunday's 84-58 SEC victory, No. 5 Tennessee was somewhat subdued and cautious about the future rather than elated about the present.

Rae Burrell scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter and Keyen Green battled inside for 14 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-ranked Lady Volunteers (17-1, 6-0). Tennessee is the only team still unbeaten in the SEC.

It was a second-quarter right ankle injury to 6-6 standout Tamari Key, however, that dampened the win.

"There's something about this team," Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. "When adversity is in front of us, we don't flinch."

The Lady Vols, off to their best start since a national championship run in 2007-08, weathered a dozen games without Burrell after she sustained a knee injury.

Harper had no indication on how long Key might be missing, but she's looking for Green, a 6-1 fifth-year player, to fill a void.

"Whenever Tamari would go to the bench, we've got a player (in Green) who can be a go-to player," Harper said. "She is so explosive. She's a different look than Tamari. She plays aggressive and very strong."

Green had six of Tennessee's 21 offensive rebounds to grab an edge on Kentucky (8-5, 1-2).

"Offensive boards (a 21-6 Lady Vols edge), they hit some (three-pointers) -- game over," Wildcats Coach Kyra Elzy said.

The Wildcats led 17-11 after the first quarter. Burrell hit 3 three-pointers and the Tennessee defense held Kentucky to just 33% shooting as the Lady Vols went ahead for good at 38-27 by halftime.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-5, 1-2) with 24 points and Jazmine Massengill added 13 points.

NO. 2 STANFORD 83, UTAH 73

SALT LAKE CITY -- Cameron Brink scored 24 points, Lexie Hull added 21 and Stanford rallied to beat Utah.

Stanford (13-3, 4-0 Pac-12) trailed by seven at the half before outscoring the Utes 53-36 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal had 30 of those points in the third quarter, with Hull scoring 11 points, but still trailed 63-60 heading into the final period.

Freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points for Utah (8-4, 0-1).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 63,

BOSTON COLLEGE 53

BOSTON -- Kianna Smith scored 18 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and Louisville beat Boston College.

The Cardinals (15-1, 5-0 ACC) haven't lost since dropping their opener to Arizona in overtime. Taylor Soule led Boston College (12-5, 3-3) with 17 points.

NO. 4 N.C. STATE 84,

NO. 16 DUKE 60

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane scored 23 points and North Carolina State beat Duke to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jada Boyd added 10 points and seven rebounds to help N.C. State (16-2, 7-0) win its 15th consecutiver game against conference opponents dating to last season. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 14 points for Duke (11-4, 2-3).

NO. 6 INDIANA 73,

PURDUE 68, OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Grace Berger scored 24 points, Aleksa Gulbe added 21 and Indiana rallied to beat Purdue in overtime for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Hoosiers (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten) overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation. Tied at 60, Indiana scored the first six points of OT on three-pointers by Gulbe and Ali Patberg. Abbey Ellis scored 19 for Purdue (11-6, 2-4).

NO. 11 MICHIGAN 69,

NO. 8 MARYLAND 49

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maddie Nolan scored 21 points -- all on three-pointers -- and Michigan routed Maryland.

Nolan set a career high with her seven three-pointers and tied her career high in scoring. Leigha Brown added 15 points for Michigan (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten). Michigan held the Terrapins (12-5, 4-2) to three points in the second quarter and led 34-19 at the break. Chloe Bibby and Angel Reese each had nine points for Maryland.

NO. 12 LSU 82,

VANDERBILT 64

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Alexis Morris scored 20 points, Khayla Pointer had 10 of her 17 points in a pivotal third quarter and LSU pulled away to beat Vanderbilt.

Faustine Aifuwa also scored 20 points for LSU (17-2, 5-1 SEC). Brinae Alexander scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half for Vanderbilt (10-8, 1-3).

NO. 14 BAYLOR 82,

KANSAS 79

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja'Mee Asberry added 20 and they had the final seven points in Baylor's victory over Kansas.

Asberry hit a second-chance threer-pointer with 14 seconds to play to pull the Bears (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) to 79-78. Kansas had a turnover and Asberry was fouled with 12.2 seconds left, her free throws making it 80-79. After a Kansas miss, Andrews was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go and she iced it. Holly Kersgieter had 25 points for Kansas (11-3, 2-2).

MIAMI 46,

NO. 15 GEORHGIA TECH 45

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami clamped down in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech.

Ja'Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the winner with 1:21 left. Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2 ACC). Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-4, 4-2).

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 70,

NO. 21 NORTH CAROLINA 65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Dara Mabrey hit a season-high six three-pointers and scored 24 points in her 100th career start top help Notre Dame hold off North Carolina.

Mabrey also made a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it a three-possession game after the Tar Heels cut a 10-point deficit to five. Sonia Citron had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (13-3, 4-1 ACC). Deja Kelly scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (14-2, 4-2).

UCF 67,

NO. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 51

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Diamond Battles scored 19 points, Tay Sanders had 18 and UCF beat South Florida.

Alisha Lewis added 12 points and six assists to help UCF (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic) snap the Bulls' four-game win streak and deny them the 700th win in program history. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu ked South Florida (12-5, 2-1) with 14 points.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts to the official's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

