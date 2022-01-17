100 years ago

Jan. 17, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- Despondent over domestic difficulties which had resulted in separation from his wife, Truman Shipman, 25, committed suicide this morning at the home of his wife's father. ... He went to the home to see his wife, probably seeking reconciliation. Relatives say he and his wife talked for a few minutes, and he turned and walked to a barn and drank a small quantity of carbolic acid, dying 15 minutes later. ... Shipman is the brother of Perry Shipman, who committed suicide here about six months ago in the same manner and for the same reason.

50 years ago

Jan. 17, 1972

• Rector-Phillip Morse Inc. has purchased Southwest City Mall shopping center and will expand the center to more than double its size. The spokesman said the 30-acre site and the present 100,000 square feet of buildings were purchased for "just under $2 million." The land was bought from Eagle Properties, W and R Corporation and Southwest City, Inc. The spokesman said that about 136,000 square feet of the structures would be built, including 103,000 square feet for a Woolco facility. The remaining 35,000 square feet will be leased to businesses such as cafeterias, service and specialty shops. The expansion will cost about $2.2 million. Traffic congestion in the area has been severe, but the spokesman said that 700 parking spaces would be added to bring the total spaces to 1,500.

25 years ago

Jan. 17, 1997

HOPE -- The site where the 42nd U.S. president actually was born is now occupied by a funeral home. Julia Chester Hospital, where Virginia Dell Blythe gave birth to William Jefferson Blythe IV on Aug. 19, 1946, was later torn down. A flagpole and marble marker commemorating the birth stand outside Brazzel-Oakcrest Chapel Funeral Home, on Main Street between 10th and 11th streets. The future Bill Clinton may have been only the second president born in a hospital, according to the guidebook "Presidents: Birthplaces, Homes and Burial Sites," by Rachel M. Kochmann.

10 years ago

Jan. 17, 2012

• Shortly after the end of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Little Rock, an 18-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire... The teen was shot in the abdomen and the arm, but detectives said her injuries were not life-threatening, said Lt. Terry Hastings, Little Rock Police Department spokesman... According to police, two groups of young women had argued during the parade. The women walked a few blocks west to an alley and began fighting, Hastings said. The fight had drawn a crowd when a silver car and a white pickup pulled up to the northern end of the alley, Hastings said. A group of unidentified men stepped out of the vehicles, and one of them started firing into the alley... Once the shots were fired, the gunman, his target and the rest of the group in the alley scattered.