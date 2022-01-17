OPINION | READ TO ME: Free of fear, bias and self-doubt, this little girl is ready to ‘Fly’





“Fly,” written by Brittany J. Thurman, illustrated by Anna Cunha (Caitlyn Dlouhy Books/Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Jan. 11), ages 4-8, 40 pages. $17.99.

Here's a joyous illustration of Black girl magic.

A girl named Africa has a birthmark shaped like her name, and she has been well-taught by her family that she comes from skillful people. For instance, she knows from family stories that her grandmother was an excellent rope-jumper, amazingly good at double Dutch.

So, when Africa sees a poster advertising a jump-rope contest, she decides to enter.

Africa has never been to a jump-rope competition; she has never tried to jump double Dutch. In fact, her brother had to tell her what the word "competition" means. Nevertheless, she is sure she can learn it and do it well. She is 100% not afraid to show the world what she is made of.

Loving voices caution her, trying to dissuade her. But she wants to learn to jump double Dutch, and once she knows how, she is sure she will be every bit as good at it as her grandmother was.

On her own, she reads about it and tries to act it out.

She asks classmates one by one to teach her. None of them knows how to jump double Dutch. That makes sense, because if they did they would have been doing it at school and Africa would have learned how before now. But they do know other dancing and gymnastic moves, and she learns those moves from them.

Then comes competition day. Her brother is like, "Africa, you can't do something you have never done before." But she goes right ahead and tries.

Kids are going to love this girl. I love this girl. I wish her story had been parked in my head when I was little.

Author Brittany J. Thurman is also a playwright; born in Louisville, Ky., she now lives in Pittsburgh. Anna Cunha is an award-winning Brazilian illustrator.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



