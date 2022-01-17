Red Cross, CBCO experiencing blood shortages

The American Red Cross and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks face low blood supplies as winter rolls in, officials said.

The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a risk to patient care, according to its website.

The Red Cross inventory is at crisis levels, John A. Brimley, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said in a Jan. 11 news release.

The Red Cross does not supply blood to hospitals in Benton and Washington counties, Brimley said.

"The blood collected in Washington and Benton counties helps to support those in need across the Missouri-Arkansas region and nation as we continue to experience this crisis of blood shortage making sure that individuals experiencing illness or injury requiring blood are able to receive it," he said.

There are several reasons for the shortage, Brimley said.

The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products in recent weeks, well below the ideal five-day supply. The Red Cross usually sees a drop in donors during the holiday season. In the two-state region of Missouri and Arkansas, the Red Cross has seen about 75% unfilled appointments, he said.

All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient's blood type in the most serious situations, Brimley said.

Those who come to give to the Red Cross in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13 and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card, according to the release.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the exclusive provider of blood to 44 area hospitals, reports winter weather is hampering donations, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Blood reserves have been slow to rebound following two consecutive holiday weekends and most blood types are at very low levels. Less than a one-day supply exists for type A negative, O negative and AB blood types. A positive and B positive blood is also at less than optimum reserve levels, according to the release.

"On top of the weather impacting blood drives and turnout, we still are being challenged by the latest spike in covid-19 cases," said Chris Pilgrim, Community Blood Center media relations representative.

During January, successful donors at all Community Blood Center blood drives across the region will receive a pullover hoodie, while supplies last, according to the release.

Area hospitals, however, are not experiencing blood shortages, officials said.

Washington Regional is not experiencing a blood shortage, said Natalie Hardin, director of marketing and public relations. The hospital gets its blood from Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

David Fortner, vice president of operations with Mercy NWA, said they are are not experiencing any shortages or challenges with blood products at this time.

"There is some concern that the current state of covid will close schools, businesses, etc., and decrease donations from blood drives. However, today we are not seeing those challenges from our provider," he said.

Mercy NWA uses Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, while Mercy Fort Smith uses the Arkansas Blood Institute, spokeswoman Mardi Taylor said.